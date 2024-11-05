By Johanna Gardener • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 13:05 • 1 minute read

The Royal British Legion, renowned for their emblematic red poppy will lead the ceremony Credit:Shutterstock:vetre

A Remembrance Service will be held at Coin Cemetery Chapel at 11:30am on Monday November 11 2024 to honour all veterans of the armed services, many of whom lost their lives.

The commemoration of the annual Armistice Day will include a two-minute silence.

Remembrance Service to be led by The British Royal legion

The ceremony will be led by the Coin Branch of The Royal British Legion and will coincide with the chimes of Big Ben in London. The order of service will include a bell ceremony, where names of known deceased armed service members will be announced.

This will be followed by a two-minute silence including a Last Post and Reveille bugle call to mark the falling and rising of those who have passed away.

Honorary wreaths will then be laid, overseen by the Mayor of Coin, and City Councillors, the Guardia Civil and British Legion Riders Branch.

Free attendance for all to Remembrance Service with choir music

All members of the public are invited to attend the touching ceremony and can enjoy music played by the Tapas Choir.

The Royal British Legion is Britain’s leading Armed Forces charity. It provides care and support to all members of the British Armed Forces of today and yesterday, as well as their families. It is universally known for its emblematic and symbolic red poppy worn throughout the month of November and for its poppy appeal. It offers membership to anyone interested, whether or not they have served in the armed forces, and provides friendship and activities for members across branches in Spain.

To add a name to the bell ceremony list, contact:

Coin Branch Chairman: Mrs J Taylor 607 847 141

