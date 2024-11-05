By Nina Cook • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 14:33 • 1 minute read

The players threw themselves into the spirit of a fun game. Credit: Nina Edwardes-Ker

A lively padel competition in San José on October 28 brought together community members to honour the memory of Jennifer Paddock, a cherished friend who passed away last year.

The event was held in aid of Cancer Research, raising an impressive €1,730 through entry fees, a raffle, an auction, and generous donations from attendees.

The spirited competition saw twenty participants split into two teams, each consisting of five doubles pairs. Team “J” emerged as the stronger side, showcasing remarkable skill and coordination, while Team “S” gave a commendable effort, securing the runner-up position. However, the true victory lay with Cancer Research, as the event’s fundraising target was exceeded.

Beyond the action on the padel court, the day embraced the spirit of fun, with players donning creative fancy dress costumes for a chance to win additional prizes. As you can see in the photo, participants enthusiastically embraced the joyful, lighthearted atmosphere, making it a memorable day for all involved.

This event not only honoured Jennifer’s legacy but also strengthened the community’s commitment to supporting cancer research, with organisers expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the day’s success. The San José padel competition demonstrated the power of community, sport, and generosity in achieving meaningful impact.

