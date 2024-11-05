By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 16:16 • 2 minutes read

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol. Credit: Lene Thygesen

On November 4, 2006, Soroptimist International Costa del Sol was officially founded. The official ceremony took place at the Town Hall in Mijas, attended by many dignitaries.

Over the years, the association has been actively involved in local charitable activities, such as International Days, and has supported many other organisations and people. Just to mention a few, they started by supporting ADIMI as the beneficiary of their first fundraising dinner, later supporting the local food bank, victims of domestic violence, and now they are sponsoring a local girls basketball team.

Their last big event was the presentation of the Soroptimist Awards, celebrating businesses and organisations that work towards a more sustainable local food system. ‘We planned this fundraiser to collect money for our local projects some time ago; there are local guests and Soroptimist friends from abroad coming, which is really special to us,’ says Daphne Theunissen, President of the association. ‘Over the last few days, and following the news about the destruction caused by the DANA, the loss of lives and homes, we got together to talk about what we could do. We decided to go ahead with the fundraiser and donate money to the victims. At the moment we are looking into the different initiatives in the area, and we think it would be good to help more locally, in Cartama, Alora, and Pizarra. We decided to join forces with #MijasSolidaria and asked our guests to bring some items, such as tinned food, toiletries, and food for cats and dogs, which we will bring to the collection point the following day.’

‘Being a Soroptimist gives me the possibility to help others’

One of the organisers, Anette Skou, adds, ‘One of the reasons I am a Soroptimist is that it gives me the possibility to help others, especially when they are going through rough times. Having a network and knowing that the money donated reaches the people is very valuable. We are getting a lot of messages from friends, family, and Soroptimists from all over Europe and are looking into how to collect more donations and help our neighbours.

S.I. Costa del Sol is part of a worldwide non-governmental organisation with more than 66,000 members in 120 countries, all professional women who want to help empower, enable, and educate women and children.

For more information, visit their website, costadelsol.soroptimist.es, or send an email to soroptimist.costadelsol@gmail.com and follow the association on Facebook or Instagram: Soroptimist International Costa del Sol.