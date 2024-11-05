By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 05 Nov 2024 • 11:35 • 1 minute read

Overflow of the Torrent des Jueus in 1962. Credit: photographic archive of Onofre Llinás, author Vicente Tur.

The Amics de s’Arenal residents’ association has organised a clean-up of the des Jueus torrent for Sunday November 9. The des Jueus torrent, which originates in the municipality of Llucmajor and flows into s’Arenal, is at risk of overflowing, as outlined in the research book Disaster Resilience and Human Settlements.

PALMA: four areas at risk of floods

In the chapter titled Urban Growth and Increasing Flood Impact in the City of Palma: A Loss of Resilience Capacity, the book’s authors – Miquel Grimalt, Joan Bauzà, and Joan Rosselló, geographers from the Climaris research group at the UIB – highlight the risk of overflowing in several areas, including the slopes of Na Burgesa, the na Bàrbara and Gros torrents, the Prat de Sant Jordi, and the des Jueus torrent, situated in a popular tourist region.

The authors point to the growth of the city towards coastal areas and former agricultural areas in the last decades of the 20th century as one of the causes of the recurring problems.

S’Arenal: floods likely to occur

The risk of flooding in s’Arenal has also been discussed in David Servera’s book, Inundaciones en s’Arenal, which compiles historical data on floods that have impacted the torrents of des Jueus and Son Veri , like the floods ocurred in 1962.

To mitigate these risks and restore a “green lung” for s’Arenal, the association is calling on neighbours to participate in the clean-up, alongside various associations and entities.

The collective clean-up will take place on Saturday November 9, at 11:00 am, meeting at the mouth of the torrent.

Meeting point: mouth of des Jueus torrent

Parking area: Trencadors bridge (calle Lisboa)

