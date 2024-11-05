Tourist arrivals reach record highs in Murcia

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 18:09
• 1 minute read
Hotel Stays on the Rise
Image: carm
THE Region of Murcia is experiencing an increase in hotel tourism, outpacing the national average from January to September 2024.
Recent data from the National Institute of Statistics shows that the area welcomed 1,167,186 tourists during this time—a jump of 6.1 per cent from last year and a record for this period.
Domestic tourists accounted for a big chunk of this, with 895,602 guests, marking a 5.1 per cent increase. International tourism also thrived, with 271,585 foreign tourists—a 9.7 per cent rise. When it comes to overnight stays, the region recorded an impressive 2,761,438 nights, up 7 per cent from 2023.
September was particularly strong, with a 9.7 per cent increase in overnight stays compared to the same month last year, totalling 354,993 nights. The region’s hotels also saw a rise in occupancy, hitting 54.31 per cent, up 3.17 points from last September. On the revenue side, the average daily rate per room increased by 4.3 per cent, while the revenue per available room increased by 15.3 per cent.
These numbers highlight the region’s growing popularity as a tourist destination, promising a bright future for both visitors and local businesses.
Read more Costa Calida news, articles and events here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.