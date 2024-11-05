Tourist arrivals reach record highs in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 18:09 • 1 minute read

Hotel Stays on the Rise Image: carm

THE Region of Murcia is experiencing an increase in hotel tourism, outpacing the national average from January to September 2024.

Record tourist arrivals in 2024

Recent data from the National Institute of Statistics shows that the area welcomed 1,167,186 tourists during this time—a jump of 6.1 per cent from last year and a record for this period.

Significant growth in domestic and international tourism

Domestic tourists accounted for a big chunk of this, with 895,602 guests, marking a 5.1 per cent increase. International tourism also thrived, with 271,585 foreign tourists—a 9.7 per cent rise. When it comes to overnight stays, the region recorded an impressive 2,761,438 nights, up 7 per cent from 2023.

Impressive increase in overnight stays

September was particularly strong, with a 9.7 per cent increase in overnight stays compared to the same month last year, totalling 354,993 nights. The region’s hotels also saw a rise in occupancy, hitting 54.31 per cent, up 3.17 points from last September. On the revenue side, the average daily rate per room increased by 4.3 per cent, while the revenue per available room increased by 15.3 per cent.

These numbers highlight the region’s growing popularity as a tourist destination, promising a bright future for both visitors and local businesses.

