By Letara Draghia • Updated: 05 Nov 2024 • 12:45 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, Anestiev

The UK government is taking action to reduce tobacco and vaping use with the introduction of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

This landmark legislation, introduced in Parliament on November 5, aims to create a “smoke-free generation,” banning tobacco sales to anyone born after January 1, 2009.

The gov.uk website has posted a press release detailing the new Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

The age to purchase tobacco products will gradually increase

Under the new Bill, the age to purchase tobacco products will incrementally increase each year, eventually phasing out sales entirely for younger generations. Health Secretary Wes Streeting stated, “This historic legislation will save thousands of lives and protect the NHS”.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, smoking currently accounts for 80,000 UK deaths annually and costs the NHS £3.1 billion (€3.6 billion).

Indoor smoking ban to be extended to outdoor spaces in the UK

In a bid to further protect children and vulnerable individuals, the government plans to extend indoor smoking restrictions to certain outdoor areas. Children’s playgrounds, school entrances, and hospital grounds are among the proposed smoke-free zones, pending consultation. Pubs and bars are exempt.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, endorsed the Bill, stating, “A smokefree country would prevent disease, disability and premature deaths for children born today and for people long into the future. Smoking causes harm across the life course from stillbirths, asthma in children, cancers, strokes and heart attacks to premature dementia.”

UK Vape advertising restrictions

Alongside tobacco control, the Bill introduces strict regulations for vaping. Advertising and sponsorship of vape products will be banned, and new limitations will be placed on flavours, packaging, and displays to discourage youth attraction. With recent data revealing that 25 per cent of UK children aged 11-15 have tried vaping, this measure is timely.

Disposable vapes, a popular choice among young users, are set to be banned from June 1 2025.

Stricter penalties for UK retailers that violate restrictions

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill also proposes stricter penalties for retailers who violate age restrictions, with a £200 (€233) on-the-spot fine for illegal sales.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill marks a significant shift in the UK’s public health approach, with far-reaching implications for current and future generations. It may influence EU countries’ approaches to tobacco and vaping regulations. Ireland has already taken steps to ban disposable vapes due to health and environmental concerns.

The European Union has been proactive in tobacco control, with the Tobacco Products Directive (2014/40/EU) setting standards. However, individual member states have the autonomy to implement stricter measures, should they wish. Back in September, reports suggested there had been “leaked plans” for the EU to ban outdoor smoking and vaping in public places.

If you’re thinking of stopping smoking, here’s a list of the best countries in the EU to do it.