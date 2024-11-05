Urgent school material donations in Javea

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 9:15 • 1 minute read

School materials Credit: hhgjhgjh - Shutterstock

Schools in Javea are working alongside parents’ associations (AMPAS) to launch an initiative for a collection of school materials for those kids affected by the floods.

They are looking for stationery, school bags and backpacks, school glue, scissors, crayons, pens, pencils, and all the things schoolchildren usually need for their day-to-day classes as local communities struggle to gradually return to some sort of normality.

School supplies in Spain are the second most expensive in the European Union after Italy, and considering families in Costa Blanca only had to affront that massive cost not 2 months ago and many of these items were lost in the tragic events of the end of October, making donations of these materials will go a long way to alleviating the burden of affected families.

Javea school material donations distributed to kids in need

Everything collected will be delivered to a central hub and then distributed to areas affected the most by the storms, and then finally to the students who need them.

The collection points enabled are: IES La Mar, from Monday to Wednesday from 8am to 8pm; the María Inmaculada School, from Monday to Wednesday from 3.45pm to 5.30pm; and the Peiró Bakery, which will accept donations from Monday to Wednesday from 9am to 2pm and from 5.30pm to 7pm.