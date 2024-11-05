Whisky Piskys Live!

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Get Ready for a Toe-Tappin’ Night: Whisky Piskys Set to Raise the Roof at Restaurant El Golf!
Join the Whisky Piskys for an electrifying night of soul, Celtic, and popular tunes, live at Restaurant El Golf this Saturday, 9th November. Book your table now for unforgettable music, food, and atmosphere!
Date confirmed- This Saturday, November 9, Restaurant El Golf is officially turning up the volume and rolling out the welcome mat for a musical bash you won’t want to miss. The Whisky Piskys are back and ready to rock the night with their signature soul, Celtic, and popular tunes – and they’re 100% live. Known as the “Stolen Gnomes” by their devoted fans, this band is sure to make your feet move and your spirits soar.
The Whisky Piskys last graced El Golf earlier this year with a knock-out open rehearsal that had the whole crowd cheering, clapping, and begging for more. And now, they’re returning to bring down the house once again. Get set for an evening of pure, unfiltered musical charm. The first set kicks off at 8.30 PM, so grab your spot and get ready to revel.
It’s not just the music that’ll make the night memorable. Restaurant El Golf, famed for its welcoming staff and superb atmosphere, will be serving up delicious eats and creative cocktails to fuel your night of dancing and good cheer. With the sun setting behind the stunning mountains of Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, you can sip on a perfectly crafted cocktail, beer, or wine while the tunes take you on a journey from soul to Celtic and back again.
The venue tends to fill up. El Golf is the place to be for warm welcomes, friendly staff, and superb food. Leonora and the team, alongside the ever-attentive Dimitri, know how to make every guest feel included. So, if you’re looking for a night of live music and stellar service, book your table.
To book your table, call 672 301 618
