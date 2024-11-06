Adapted skatepark Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 18:20 • 1 minute read

Councillors meet to try out the skate park. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

The council’s School of Adapted Skateboard park opens in Marbella with classes from November to May.

Marbella continues its commitment to inclusivity in sport with the launch of the Municipal School of Adapted Skate Park, which will give classes from November to May at the Marbella Urban Park facilities.

Skateboarding is a sport that has gained a lot of followers over the years, even so much as to become an olympic discipline at the previous two international games.

The enclosures at Bello Horizonte and Trapiche Norte, both have an area of 6,600 square metres and have had an investment of €1.6 million, and also have been used as various regional and national championships.

Classes began on Wednesday, November 6 with two groups of six students each. On Thursday, November 7, the skate classes all begin in earnest, so the total of adapted and inclusive activities that will be offered in the city will be a full six and covering disciplines such as wheelchair tennis, athletics, basketball, volleyball and 5-aside-football. Registrations are already open on the council website, with a price of €6.58 for children and €12.33 for adults, and there will be discounts for large families, retirees, disabled people and users of the Euro Youth Card.