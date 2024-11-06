By Aurelia Munoz • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 20:00 • 1 minute read

Age Convern Christmas PArty Lunch. CREDIT: Age Concern Mallorca Facebook @AgeConcernMallorca

Age Concern Mallorca, a not-for-profit charitable organisation caring for the over 50’s English speaking resident community in Mallorca, is now accepting reservations for its Christmas Party Lunch. The event will take place on Saturday November 30, at 1:30 pm.

The chosen venue for this year is the conveniently located Harrys Bistro in Santa Ponsa and it consists of 3 course lunch, including ½ bottle wine & water per person. Entertainment by Wonderful Izzy, surprises and Santas raffle.

The price per person is €45 and reservations are accepted exclusively by email to mallorca@ageconcern.org.es. Payments should be received before November 21 on the bank account ES84 0061 0139 0100 9175 0116 (account name: Age Concern Mallorca/ Banca March, Santa Ponsa).

For group bookings of 6/8 people, the full amount for all attendees must be paid upfront, and menu choices need to be submitted along with the reservation. As reservations are limited, they will be treated on a first come first served basis and must be accompanied by the bank transaction slip.

Menu Choices

Starters: Carrot or Chicken Soup, Prawn Cocktail, Spring Roll chilli dip.

Main: Roast Turkey all the trimmings.

Dessert: Strawberry Cheesecake with Cream or Ice Cream, Christmas Pudding.

Assisting the over 50’s English speaking residents in Mallorca

Age Concern Mallorca is run by volunteers addressing the complicated bureaucratic system to apply for assistance from the social, medical and care services. They organise panic buttons, food parcels for those in need, equipment aids, residential home visiting, signposting where help is available and hospital accompaniment/translations.

The office is open in Son Espases Hospital on Fridays from 10.30 am to 13.00 pm, however, appointments are highly recommended on 678352040 or by email mallorca@ageconcern.org.es