Axarquia unites to support Valencia after DANA floods

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 14:30 • 1 minute read

United for DANA Recovery Image Proteccion Civil: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall Euro Weekly News

THE recent DANA extreme weather event has left communities across Spain reeling, with Valencia among the hardest hit.

Community efforts bring essential aid to flood-affected areas

In Axarquia and throughout Malaga, residents also endured heavy rainfall and flooding, disrupting daily life and temporarily leaving some areas isolated. Yet in the wake of this disaster, people are rallying across the region to offer aid.

Local organisations collect supplies for Valencia

In towns across Axarquia, local governments, charities, and neighbourhood associations have been working together to collect essential supplies for those most affected by the flooding. Boxes of food, water, clothing, and hygiene items have been packed and sent to Valencia, where families are still struggling to recover and will be for some time.

International charities step up with fundraisers in Axarquia

International charities are also stepping in, organising fundraising events throughout Axarquia and beyond. Their efforts are helping increase support across Spain and beyond, building momentum for the long road to recovery.

Emergency Crews Mobilise to Assist in Flood Recovery

Many emergency crews like the Proteccion Civil from Rincon de la Victoria went to help search for DANA victims and to help with the cleanup and other logistical issues after the flooding.

Donation Drives and Volunteer Opportunities

If you’d like to help, check Facebook groups or your town hall’s website for information on how to contribute. Many organisations are still collecting donations and could use a helping hand in this time of crisis.

