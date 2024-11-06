Axarquia unites to support Valencia after DANA floods

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 14:30
• 1 minute read
United for DANA Recovery Image Proteccion Civil: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall Euro Weekly News
THE recent DANA extreme weather event has left communities across Spain reeling, with Valencia among the hardest hit.
In Axarquia and throughout Malaga, residents also endured heavy rainfall and flooding, disrupting daily life and temporarily leaving some areas isolated. Yet in the wake of this disaster, people are rallying across the region to offer aid.
In towns across Axarquia, local governments, charities, and neighbourhood associations have been working together to collect essential supplies for those most affected by the flooding. Boxes of food, water, clothing, and hygiene items have been packed and sent to Valencia, where families are still struggling to recover and will be for some time.
International charities are also stepping in, organising fundraising events throughout Axarquia and beyond. Their efforts are helping increase support across Spain and beyond, building momentum for the long road to recovery.
Many emergency crews like the Proteccion Civil from Rincon de la Victoria went to help search for DANA victims and to help with the cleanup and other logistical issues after the flooding.
If you’d like to help, check Facebook groups or your town hall’s website for information on how to contribute. Many organisations are still collecting donations and could use a helping hand in this time of crisis.
Read more Axarquia news, articles and events here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.