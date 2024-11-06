Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 06 Nov 2024
The Blue Stompers Jump Review playing live.
Credit: Jorge Whiskers, Facebook
Get your glad rags on for November 9, when Fuengirola’s Bonnet bar/café will be celebrating a very special birthday.
With two bands and a DJ, who wouldn’t want to be a guest at Iván’s birthday party hosted at his popular bar in Fuengirola. Everyone is invited to join the festivities in what promises to be a top night of food, drinks and of course, boogeying.
The night will kick off at 8pm with live music by The Blue Stompers Jump Review, an eclectic blend of boogie-woogie, Afro-American Blues and R&B. With members from the UK, Cyprus, Finland and Spain, this multinational gem will rock the trend for the night with a few tones from 40’s New Orleans thrown into the mix.
If you’re still dancing at 11pm, welcome on stage, South Funk. This band who started out in 2016 is heavily influenced – as the name suggests – by funk music but has managed to buck the trend by combining it with Pop, Rock, R & B and Jazz to knock up the perfect fusion. The band live by their mantra “Groove is our Life,” blending in a few nifty notes of electronic and hip-hop.
Iván’s birthday celebrations will reach at crescendo at 1am with more funk and boogie as David DJ, an expert vinyl collector and DJ who knows more about mixing tracks than the top disk jockey shows off his impressive repertoire of festival collections.
See you at Bonnet Bar, Fuengirola: November 8 at 8pm!
