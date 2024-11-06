Rawhiders MC group in Alicante rev up their engines to help Valencian flood victims

By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 06 Nov 2024 • 19:22 • 1 minute read

The 'Rawhiders MC' group from Alicante, raising money for the Valencia flood fund. (photo: Facebook @Rawhiders)

Many different grassroots groups are trying their hardest to help support those affected by the ongoing crisis after the gota fria, also known as DANA. The storm descended on the entire Valencia region on 29th October 2024 and left behind destruction reminiscent of an apocalyptic event. But The Rawhiders MC biker group decided they would reach out and help those affected by the catastrophe,

The Rawhiders MC arranged a charity day to support those affected by DANA

Biker groups tend to get unwarranted bad press, but many work tirelessly to raise awareness regarding national and international campaigns that are in desperate need of support, as well as organizing campaigns and charity bike rides whenever possible. An MC group, known as the ‘Rawhiders MC’ and based in Alicante, have quickly organised an event on Sunday, 10th November to raise funds for the SOS Valencia fund.

Details of the event are as follows:

Rawhiders MC group expresses: “We will do all that we can”

A Rawhiders MC official member, Danny, told EWN exclusively, that “Bikers have great sympathy for the affected people in the affected region and would like to do their part to alleviate the human suffering that has been caused there. It also affects the biker clubs that these victims had no chance, it was an unequal battle against nature. Everyone has brothers, friends or acquaintances living in this region. We have to try to make this human suffering a little tolerable and this is only possible by supporting these people in this terrible time that will haunt them for a long time, I fear. We also need to be aware that this could happen to any of us and how happy we would be with any help if another disaster arrives.”