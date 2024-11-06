Campillos ham festival

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 8:40 • 1 minute read

Cutting ham. Credit: Ben_Kerckx - Pixabay

For those who really enjoy Spanish ham, this Malaga festival is one to mark on the calendar – an opportunity to savour this meats and sausages and other traditional pork products in a village less than an hour from Malaga.

The Campillos Ham Fair is taking place on Sunday, November 10, a gastronomic celebration with over 50 pork producers showing off their artisanal produce with free tastings for all visitors.

The Parque de José María Hinojosa in Campillos is expecting around 15 thousand people to attend this, the 16th year of the fair, that celebrates the traditions of meat products from the region.

The star of the show will be cured ham, but many will be presenting a large range of other meat products made in age-old traditional manners such as chorizo and salchichón, as well as cheeses and local conserves.

Campillos has a long traditional and industrial base around pig farming, an industry that directly employs over 300 people, in the face of radical changes in the economic makeup of Malaga province.

As well, in addition to the over 50 stalls, a tourist train has been arranged to tour the main enclaves of the village and the centre of the Laguna de Campillos Nature Reserve.

The day will feature activities aimed at children, live music, and a bar service to liven up the visit to Campillos. For the little ones there will be a toy library service with face painting and balloon animals. In addition, the ‘Los Solfamidos’ charanga will liven up the morning, while, in the afternoon, the performances of the Carmela Campos Folk Association, ‘Trueno Azul’ and DJ File will take place.

The Ham fair takes place on Sunday, November 10, Av. Santa María del Reposo, 4, Campillos, Málaga.