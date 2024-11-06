DJ Themba touring in Mallorca

By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 06 Nov 2024 • 16:19 • 1 minute read

Themba in S'Aranjassa. Credit: Facebook:Themba

South african DJ and music producer Themba Mbongeni Nkosi performs live at Amok, S’Aranjassa, on Saturday November 9 as part of his 2024 tour.

After touring in Mexico, Canada and Barcelona, Themba will delight fans of house and techno music in Mallorca with some of his best-known hits including Aya, Disappear and Cure My Desire (feat. Clementine Douglas).

Formerly known as Euphonik, Themba burst onto the global dance scene in 2018 in Ibiza with a distinctive dance sound that combines African roots and incorporates singers, songwriters and percussionists into his tracks.

Supporting his local community, Themba has been involved in several mentoring music programmes and has been made an ambassador for the Bridges for Music charity in South Africa.

The venue will open its doors at 11:00 p.m. and will end at 6:00 a.m. Tickets from €15 euros with free drink included before 1:00 a.m. can be booked at amokmallorca.com.

