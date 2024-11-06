Donald Trump, outright winner

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward •
Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 14:33
• 1 minute read
Celebrating Trump
Credit: Phil Mistry - Shutterstock
Donald Trump is the winner of the 2024 US elections and will become the 47th president of the United States.
The historic rebound of the Republican candidate to the White House has been confirmed after his victory in the state of Wisconsin, which allowed him to reach 276 delegates. ‘An incredible victory for the American people,’ Trump said in his predictable gruff yet jubilant way.
The Republican candidate managed to defeat Democratic contender and incumbent veep, Kamala Harris, in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, four key states where the Democratic Party was decimated.
Trump will not only become president of the United States, but the Republicans will also regain control of the Senate. The majority in the House of Representatives has yet to be decided, but Trump has also won in the popular vote, achieving about five million votes more than his rival.
Kamala Harris’ head of campaign spoke from the stand of the central garden of Howard University in Washington and said, ‘We still have votes to count; we still have states in which the winner has not been declared. We will continue throughout the night to ensure that every vote is scrutinised,’ but Harris failed to materialise, and from that point on, all the pundits knew that the election was going in Donald Trump’s favour. Normally, any candidate, whether winning or losing, would finish the evening by thanking their voters and team, but Kamala Harris just left the building.
Next, the vote has to go to the Electoral College, which officially has the final say on who is inaugurated president on Monday, January 20, but given there is now no doubt who won the election, no calls for recounts, and no accusations of voter fraud, the choice will be clear.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.