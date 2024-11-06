Donald Trump, outright winner

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 14:33 • 1 minute read

Celebrating Trump Credit: Phil Mistry - Shutterstock

Donald Trump is the winner of the 2024 US elections and will become the 47th president of the United States.

The historic rebound of the Republican candidate to the White House has been confirmed after his victory in the state of Wisconsin, which allowed him to reach 276 delegates. ‘An incredible victory for the American people,’ Trump said in his predictable gruff yet jubilant way.

The Republican candidate managed to defeat Democratic contender and incumbent veep, Kamala Harris, in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, four key states where the Democratic Party was decimated.

Trump will not only become president of the United States, but the Republicans will also regain control of the Senate. The majority in the House of Representatives has yet to be decided, but Trump has also won in the popular vote, achieving about five million votes more than his rival.

Kamala Harris refused to address election team

Kamala Harris’ head of campaign spoke from the stand of the central garden of Howard University in Washington and said, ‘We still have votes to count; we still have states in which the winner has not been declared. We will continue throughout the night to ensure that every vote is scrutinised,’ but Harris failed to materialise, and from that point on, all the pundits knew that the election was going in Donald Trump’s favour. Normally, any candidate, whether winning or losing, would finish the evening by thanking their voters and team, but Kamala Harris just left the building.

Next, the vote has to go to the Electoral College, which officially has the final say on who is inaugurated president on Monday, January 20, but given there is now no doubt who won the election, no calls for recounts, and no accusations of voter fraud, the choice will be clear.