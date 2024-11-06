By Letara Draghia • Updated: 06 Nov 2024 • 22:58 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay, Luiz-Jorge-Artista

In 2023, tax revenue as a percentage of GDP in the European Union (EU) stood at 40 per cent, a slight decrease from 2022’s 40.7 per cent, according to Eurostat.

Despite this decrease, tax revenue has climbed significantly in absolute terms, reaching €6,883 billion in the EU, up €308 billion from the previous year.

What is the tax-to-GDP ratio?

The tax-to-GDP ratio is a straightforward way to gauge how much a country’s government collects in taxes compared to the country’s entire economy, or Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In layman’s terms, it’s a measure of what percentage of a country’s economic activity is taken as government revenue.

For example, a 40 per cent tax-to-GDP ratio means that taxes make up 40 per cent of the economic output for that country in a given year. This includes income taxes, social security contributions, and taxes on goods and services. Higher ratios often indicate strong government funding for public services and social benefits, while lower ratios suggest lighter tax loads but potentially fewer public resources.

Countries’ tax-to-GDP ratio rankings

France recorded the highest tax revenue-to-GDP ratio in the EU, at 45.6 per cent, followed closely by Belgium (44.8 per cent) and Denmark (44.1 per cent). These figures include both taxes and social contributions, which collectively account for nearly 88 per cent of all government revenue across the EU.

Austria (43.5 per cent), Luxembourg (42.8 per cent), Finland (42.7 per cent), and Sweden (42.3 per cent) were also among the countries with the highest tax-to-GDP ratios, demonstrating a strong reliance on tax revenue to support public services and initiatives.

At the lower end of the spectrum, Ireland reported the lowest ratio at 22.7 per cent.

Tax revenues increased across all EU countries, except for Norway, which experienced a 14 per cent revenue decline due to a drop in oil and gas income. A notable increase was Poland at 13 per cent.

For those residing in the EU, understanding tax-to-GDP ratios provides insight into the public funding landscape across countries, shedding light on how different tax policies might impact the cost of living and public services in various EU member states.