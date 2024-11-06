Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Letara Draghia •
Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 10:59
• 2 minutes read
ERC President, Professor Maria Leptin. Credit: X @royalsociety
The European Research Council (ERC) has announced a substantial funding boost (€571 million) for groundbreaking scientific research.
The finance has been allocated through the ERC Synergy Grants and will support 57 research teams across Europe and beyond, helping scientists tackle complex challenges in fields including climate science, sustainable infrastructure, and digital democracy. Part of the European Union’s (EU) Horizon Europe programme, this initiative nurtures international collaboration.
The ERC Synergy Grants bring together scientists from multiple disciplines to share expertise, resources and insights.
“Innovation thrives on collaboration, especially when tackling the pressing scientific challenges of our time,” said Iliana Ivanova, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.
ERC President, Professor Maria Leptin, highlighted the programme’s global reach, noting that some projects include researchers based outside of Europe. She commented, “The Synergy Grants bring together remarkable researchers from many disciplines, countries, and even continents, united by their ambition to tackle difficult research questions.”
Out of the 548 project proposals submitted, 57 were selected, representing 201 researchers based at 184 universities and research centres in 24 countries.
Germany hosts the most projects, with 34, followed by the UK (18), France (13), the US (12), Spain (11), and the Netherlands (10).
The inclusion of researchers from outside Europe – from countries like the United States, Switzerland, Australia, and South Korea – further highlights the programme’s commitment to international scientific collaboration.
Notably, 32 per cent of participating researchers are women, marking the highest representation of female scientists in the grant’s history. Additionally, six of the research teams are entirely composed of women, a significant achievement in advancing gender balance in scientific research or women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).
Each project addresses critical scientific questions with practical implications for society:
Led by researchers from Sweden, Denmark, Austria and the USA, this research will help scientists better understand the role of oceanic microbes in greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. The project has received €9.9 million for a six-year study.
A team of experts from Czechia, Germany, and Austria aims to revolutionise concrete technology, focusing on sustainable and long-lasting infrastructure. With €10 million in funding, the project explores eco-friendly alternatives to traditional concrete. This is crucial as cement production accounts for 8 per cent of global CO2 emissions.
Researchers from France, Finland and the Netherlands are working on creating digital tools that encourage public engagement and democratic participation. It has a funding of €9.9 million.
Established in 2007, the ERC has supported cutting-edge research across Europe through a range of grants. Synergy Grants, one of its core schemes, promotes cross-disciplinary collaboration on critical issues. The ERC, under Professor Leptin’s leadership, will continue investing in groundbreaking research that has the potential to impact various aspects of European and global society.
For local and expatriates living in the EU, these projects may influence daily life, from infrastructure innovations to environmental advancements and digital engagement platforms. The aim is to create a more sustainable and inclusive EU.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Part-time writer, wife, and mother from the UK. Living an enjoyable life in southern Spain.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.