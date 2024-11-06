By Letara Draghia • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 10:59 • 2 minutes read

ERC President, Professor Maria Leptin. Credit: X @royalsociety

The European Research Council (ERC) has announced a substantial funding boost (€571 million) for groundbreaking scientific research.

The finance has been allocated through the ERC Synergy Grants and will support 57 research teams across Europe and beyond, helping scientists tackle complex challenges in fields including climate science, sustainable infrastructure, and digital democracy. Part of the European Union’s (EU) Horizon Europe programme, this initiative nurtures international collaboration.

ERC Synergy Grants: Collaboration for scientific excellence

The ERC Synergy Grants bring together scientists from multiple disciplines to share expertise, resources and insights.

“Innovation thrives on collaboration, especially when tackling the pressing scientific challenges of our time,” said Iliana Ivanova, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.

ERC President, Professor Maria Leptin, highlighted the programme’s global reach, noting that some projects include researchers based outside of Europe. She commented, “The Synergy Grants bring together remarkable researchers from many disciplines, countries, and even continents, united by their ambition to tackle difficult research questions.”

European Research Council’s (ERC) scientific research plans

Out of the 548 project proposals submitted, 57 were selected, representing 201 researchers based at 184 universities and research centres in 24 countries.

Germany hosts the most projects, with 34, followed by the UK (18), France (13), the US (12), Spain (11), and the Netherlands (10).

The inclusion of researchers from outside Europe – from countries like the United States, Switzerland, Australia, and South Korea – further highlights the programme’s commitment to international scientific collaboration.

Notably, 32 per cent of participating researchers are women, marking the highest representation of female scientists in the grant’s history. Additionally, six of the research teams are entirely composed of women, a significant achievement in advancing gender balance in scientific research or women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

European Research Council’s (ERC) scientific project highlights

Each project addresses critical scientific questions with practical implications for society:

Understanding the oceans’ nitrogen cycle and climate impact

Led by researchers from Sweden, Denmark, Austria and the USA, this research will help scientists better understand the role of oceanic microbes in greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. The project has received €9.9 million for a six-year study.

Building eco-efficient, durable concrete

A team of experts from Czechia, Germany, and Austria aims to revolutionise concrete technology, focusing on sustainable and long-lasting infrastructure. With €10 million in funding, the project explores eco-friendly alternatives to traditional concrete. This is crucial as cement production accounts for 8 per cent of global CO2 emissions.

Digital platforms for enhanced public participation

Researchers from France, Finland and the Netherlands are working on creating digital tools that encourage public engagement and democratic participation. It has a funding of €9.9 million.

About the European Research Council (ERC)

Established in 2007, the ERC has supported cutting-edge research across Europe through a range of grants. Synergy Grants, one of its core schemes, promotes cross-disciplinary collaboration on critical issues. The ERC, under Professor Leptin’s leadership, will continue investing in groundbreaking research that has the potential to impact various aspects of European and global society.

For local and expatriates living in the EU, these projects may influence daily life, from infrastructure innovations to environmental advancements and digital engagement platforms. The aim is to create a more sustainable and inclusive EU.