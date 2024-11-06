By Letara Draghia • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 21:30 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, geralt

This November, travellers across the UK, Italy and France face significant transport disruptions due to strikes.

From London Tube delays to Italian rail and French airline walkouts, these delays and strikes highlight ongoing issues involving pay and working conditions.

Here’s an up-to-date summary of what to expect in November while travelling.

UK: London Tube strikes partially averted

To start with some positive news, members of the RMT union (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers is a British trade union covering the transport sector) in the UK have called off planned Tube strikes following an improved pay offer.

However, the not-so-good news is that the talks with Aslef, the union representing Underground train drivers, are still ongoing, with possible strikes scheduled for November 7 and 12. Travellers using the Tube on these dates are advised to stay informed for any last-minute updates that could lead to delays.

Italy: Nationwide transport strikes

Italy is set for widespread transport strikes affecting various services:

– November 8: Public transport in Italy, including buses, trams, metro services and ferries, will face a nationwide 24-hour strike. Long-distance trains will largely remain unaffected, but the intensity of disruptions may vary by city.

– November 28-29: A 24-hour strike from 9 pm will impact both regional and long-distance trains operated by Trenitalia and Italo, adding further disruptions for travellers within Italy. Planning and checking schedules during these dates can help avoid unexpected delays.

Italian airports face air traffic and luggage strikes

– November 12: ENAV-employed air traffic controllers will strike from 1 to 5 pm at airports Bologna Marconi, Lampedusa, Naples International, Perugia, Pescara and Rome Fiumicino, potentially delaying flights nationwide.

– November 29: Milan airports will see baggage handlers walk out. Baggage handlers at airports Bologna, Catania and Rome are also expected to strike. WizzAir staff will hold a 24-hour strike, likely leading to ground delays. Passengers travelling on this date should monitor flight statuses closely.

France: easyJet staff continue strike

In France, easyJet staff have filed an indefinite strike notice over the company’s plan to close its Toulouse hub. This strike, which began in September, is set to continue until December 16. While specific strike dates are not listed, easyJet operations across France could be impacted intermittently, with potential delays and cancellations. Keeping updated through easyJet’s official channels is recommended for those planning to fly within or from France.

For those travelling or expecting visitors this November, please stay informed through official channels.