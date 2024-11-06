By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 8:36 • <1 minute read

Image: Jacquline Dale.

After bravely overcoming a diagnosis of anaplastic lymphoma, Jacqueline Dale wants to give back to the community.

After being given the all-clear, Jacqueline has channelled her experience into supporting others who are facing similar challenges.

After months of hard work, on November 4, Jacqueline opened the doors to her charity shop dedicated to helping cancer patients and their families.

Cancer Charities

All the donations will go to various cancer organisations to provide essential resources and hope.

For more information, call (+34) 622081617 for English, (+34) 633452284 for Spanish, email jacquelinescharity@hotmail.com, or visit the charity shop at Calle Hermanos Pinzón, 10, Sax 03630, Alicante.

Every Donation Helps

Every contribution is very much appreciated and will truly make a difference in the lives of others.