Costa del Sol newspaper 6 - 12 Nov 2024

By Johanna Gardener • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 13:31 • 1 minute read

More than 40 establishments are getting read to open their doors for the 15th edition of the infamous tapas route in Torremolinos.

The gastronomical route will run from November 8-17 and will offer some of the tastiest morsels, lovingly concocted by all 40 bars, each with their own traditional or fusion touch.

Get a selection of quirky tapas and a drink for a mere €3 each!

For €3 for a beer and a tapas, it’s not difficult to see why the event has remained so popular year after year. If beer isn’t your thing, opt for a water or soft drink. All tapas are uniquely diverse, so check out the tapas route map which will guide you around the sampling course, also known as a ‘tapasporte’ – available from any of the participating bars or from the town hall. The route map, which covers a range of bars spanning La Carihuela/Pinillo, El Calvario, Centro/Bajondillo and Playamar/Los Álamos is available in English and Spanish just to make sure that every gets a flavour of the action.

Vote for your favorite tapa and enter big prize draw

Even better! After each tapas experience, participants on the route, are encouraged to review the delectable delight they have sampled. At the end of the route, don’t forget to hand in your completed tapas passport to enter into a prize draw!

On the final day of the event, prizes and titles will be awarded for: “Favourite Tapa,” “Most Creative Tapa” and “Best Service.”

See you there!

