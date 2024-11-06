Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Updated: 06 Nov 2024 • 21:57 • 1 minute read
A Hertz rental went wildly wrong.
Credit: Shutterstock, Feng Cheng
A customer, who rented a car on Hertz’s supposed ‘unlimited miles’ deal, found himself slapped with an eye-watering £10,000 bill after he clocked a staggering 25,000 miles in just one month. When he challenged the charge, Hertz did the unthinkable – they threatened to get him arrested.
The saga began when the customer, who posted his encounter on TikTok, claimed his rental agreement clearly stated “unlimited miles.” Yet, after his epic journey, he returned the car only to face a hefty charge and a raging Hertz employee. “Show me where it says I can’t charge you!” barked the employee, adding fuel to the fire.
When the baffled customer pointed out his contract’s fine print, noting “free miles,” the employee shot back, “You never signed anything allowing you to drive 25,000 miles!” – a line that’s left the internet in stitches, with comments mocking the idea that ‘unlimited’ could ever have limits.
The drama quickly went viral, with viewers rallying behind the driver. Comments flooded in, with some saying, “Unlimited means UNLIMITED.” Hertz have since backtracked, issuing a public apology and clarifying that the customer will not have to pay for his miles.
This isn’t the first time Hertz have been in hot water. The rental giant has faced past scandals, like charging electric car renters for petrol! One user said, “Hertz wants the glory of advertising ‘unlimited miles’ but none of the hassle of actually delivering it.”
