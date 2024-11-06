Hundreds walk with Lions, diabetes awareness

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 1:14 • 2 minutes read

Setting off on their walk for diabetes. Credit: Graham Rutland

Against all expectations of a rainy forecast, the skies over La Cala de Mijas cleared to a glorious day, as hundreds of Walkers gathered at Torreón Square for the La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group’s 6th annual Walkathon on Sunday 3.

The event brought together walkers, families and community members who eagerly joined in the festivities along the seaside boulevard to raise funds for World Diabetes Awareness.

Herbalife energised walkers at the start line with complimentary drinks to fuel them on their 5-kilometre journey, who were then drummed loudly on their way by the Drang youth band of drummers. The rest of the day was vibrant with an array of entertainment and activities. Spectators enjoyed spirited performances by young fencers, flamenco dancers, the lovely Laura Ellen and a lively appearance from a ‘young Elvis,’ all backed by the smooth sounds provided by Nick Noone.

Over 50 market stalls offering everything

The market buzzed with activity, drawing both locals and visitors to support the cause and enjoy the community atmosphere. Over 50 market stalls offered everything from fragrances, handmade jewellery, resin art, candles, plants, and cakes as well as information from ACE Animal Refuge.

A highlight of the day was the free health testing at the Diabetic Support Group stall, where over 90 participants took the opportunity for on-the-spot blood glucose and blood pressure checks. The team of diabetic nurses, with support from Dr. Peters of The German Clinic, ensured that attendees received professional care and advice, with more specialised questions referred directly to the doctor.

At the beginning of the festivities, Lion’s President Karen Blair led a poignant moment as attendees paused for a minute of silence in solidarity with those affected by the recent flooding disaster in Valencia.

Generous donations poured into the Lions stand throughout the day, supporting both the Valencia cause and local communities within Malaga Province.

Essential support of Mijas Town Hall and the Foreign Residents Department

The event would not have been possible without the essential support of Mijas Town Hall and the Foreign Residents Department in La Cala. Lions’ President Karen Blair expressed deep gratitude to all the volunteers, participants, and local partners, acknowledging their role in making the event a standout success.

Special thanks were extended by event organisers Anne Bowles and Anita Humphries to the Lions members, volunteers, diabetic nurses, and stallholders, whose collective efforts ensured a smooth and memorable day for all…..not forgetting the lively lads who dedicated the day to do all the lifting and carrying of the tables etc.

As the final donations are tallied, the event is on track to reach nearly €5,000—a testament to the generosity and spirit of the La Cala de Mijas community.

The Diabetic Support Group continues it’s work to increase awareness of Diabetes and to support diabetics with meetings and a market stall twice a month providing blood-glucose tests as well as a 24 hour access to a Helpline 607 879 450.