By Linda Hall • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 17:18 • 1 minute read

: LONDON FLAGSHIP: Burberry could be in line for a takeover Photo credit: CC/Another believer

Shares in emblematic British brand Burberry shot up following hints that Italy’s Moncler was contemplating a bid for the company.

Trade journal Miss Tweed referred to claims that French multinational LVMH, which has 15.8 per cent holding in Moncler’s owner RR, was eager to see a deal go through. Allegations apart, Moncler later told the Guardian that it did not comment on “unsubstantiated rumours.”

Nonetheless, Burberry shares rose by more than 7 per cent on the morning of November 4 to 872p (€10.47) before closing that day at 861p (€10.33), an increase of 6 per cent that gave the company a value of £3.1 billion (€3.7 billion).

City insiders have tagged Burberry as a candidate for takeover since the beginning of this year, following a 40 per cent freefall over a 12-month period that edged its shares out of the FTSE 100 index for the first time in 15 years.

In-store sales in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India fell by 16 per cent, while those in the US, South America and Asia-Pacific dropped 23 per cent.

Burberry has also been affected by tumbling sales in China where there has been a drop-off in purchases of luxury items.