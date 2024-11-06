By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 06 Nov 2024 • 19:08 • 3 minutes read

Jeremy Clarkson denies claims that he burnt an effigy of Donald Trump last night, Bonfire Night Credit:Shutterstock:cristianobarni

According to reports, ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ and former ‘Top Gear’ star Jeremy Clarkson, 64, burned an effigy of Donald Trump on Bonfire Night, November 5, dressed as the former president himself.

As US elections stole the limelight on televisions and radios across the world last night, it seems that many people were less than impressed with the result. Including celebrities!

Dressed as Donald Trump just 12 hours before the American leader took office, the portrayal appeared to mock Guy Fawkes, sparking mixed reactions to the satirical gesture.

Bonfire Night photo shared by Clarkson seemed to ridicule Trump

Jeremy Clarkson, who recently had a heart procedure following a period of sickness on holiday, shared a photo of a figure dressed in a suite with what appeared to be a Trump-like coiffed hairstyle. The photo was tagged ‘Bonfire Night at The Farmer’s Dog pub,’ and shared across social media by the TV personality last night.

Jeremy Clarkson squarely denies claims of burning effigy of Trump

Yet Jeremy Clarkson squarely denied the accusations. He went on to share an already-posted article to justify his claims, saying that he was innocently involved in a Bonfire Night event. In response to allegations made, he said: ‘Utter horse sh*t.’ He added: ‘If I was going to burn someone contemporary on our fire, it would be someone closer to home. But it was actually just Guy Fawkes.’

Many have reacted with rage to the accusations made against Clarkson especially amid such a tense socio-political climate. One person write on social media: ‘This is disappointing.’ Another Trump supporter added: ‘Anyway….looking forward to voting for TRUMP today!’ A further supporter of the new Republican government claimed that Clarkson had been ‘corrupted by the Democrats.’

Clarkson announces continuation of hit Prime Video series, ‘Clarkson’s Farm’

Soon after the post made on social media, Clarkson announced that his hit Prime Video series, ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ would be running on to a fifth season. The docu-series was first broadcast in 2021 and traces the trials and tribulations of Clarkson as he tries to manage a 1,000-acre farm near Chipping Norton, which he purchased in 2008. He had decided to take over the farm following the previous farmer’s retirement and the show revolves around Clarkson’s challenges in keeping the farm running.

Revealing the show’s continuation against a background of bright lights, he said: ‘Over the years bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements… But tonight they’re being used to make an announcement that’s even bigger than that. Season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm is coming.’

In the midst of the two announcements, there is ongoing controversy about whether allegations made against Jeremy Clarkson were simply innocent misunderstandings or attempts at decrying the now-elected American President.

US elections – a period of global tension and apprehension

The US elections have been a time of great anticipation and fear as the two main rivals, Republican Donald Trump – who was standing for a second period of presidency – and Democrat Kamala Harris went head-to-head in a highly polarised and controversial election day and election night. All of the 50 states were included in the voting, resulting in a milestone victory for Donald Trump, marking the beginning of his second period as President of the US.

Global backlash, like Clarkson’s expected as Donald Trump secures Presidency

The U.S. elections have underscored deep global divisions and heightened tensions, spotlighting the polarised nature of modern politics. The intense contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris has reverberated beyond American borders, affecting international relations and intensifying worldwide debates on leadership, justice, and governance. As a leading global superpower, the U.S. wields significant influence over global stability, meaning its electoral outcomes are watched closely by allies and adversaries alike. This heightened scrutiny, combined with controversial acts of protest and public displays of dissent, reflects a growing sentiment of frustration and disillusionment toward U.S. leadership—particularly among those critical of Trump’s legal and ethical history. Moving forward, it remains to be seen whether the election will catalyse further protest or if it will prompt a re-evaluation of democratic engagement in a rapidly changing global landscape. The challenge now is to bridge divides and cultivate a political climate that fosters cooperation and addresses the pressing needs of both American citizens and its allies waiting in the wings.

Burning an effigy of Donald Trump at Bonfire Night, whether legitimate or not, will not be the first…nor will it be the last!

