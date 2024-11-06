Lindner Sacked: German coalition collapses

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 23:01 • 2 minutes read

Chancellor Scholz sacks Finance Minister Lindner in ‘trust betrayal’ blow-up.

It’s all over for Germany’s coalition. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has booted his finance minister, Christian Lindner, marking a dramatic collapse of Germany’s ‘traffic light coalition.’ With Scholz from the Social Democrats (SPD) and Lindner from the Liberals (FDP), the government crumbled after what was branded a ‘make-or-break’ meeting at the chancellery in Berlin. Scholz didn’t mince his words: Lindner “has broken my trust too many times,” he declared, accusing him of putting his party’s needs over Germany’s.

‘German Economy on the blink’ as coalition crumbles

It’s been brewing for months. Germany’s once-stable coalition – a rainbow of SPD, FDP, and Greens – has been at loggerheads, mostly over the ailing economy. The budget for 2025 was a pressure cooker, with each party pulling in opposite directions on how to revive the floundering German economy. But cracks became chasms, and the once shaky alliance came crashing down.

Trump and trade wars… Europe on edge

The timing couldn’t be worse. Scholz’s government fell apart just as Donald Trump re-entered the U.S. presidency, reigniting European anxiety over security and trade. Europe is already fraught with challenges: France’s parliament is deadlocked, Russia’s advancing in Ukraine, and now Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, is mired in political chaos. With a potential trade war and NATO unity hanging by a thread, the collapse couldn’t come at a more dangerous time.

A ‘divorce document’ in disguise?

For those watching closely, this meltdown wasn’t a shock. Just last week, Lindner reportedly penned what’s been dubbed in Germany as his ‘divorce document’ – a provocative paper proposing cuts to social services and an end to climate policies, clearly designed to rattle his coalition partners. Insiders say it was Lindner’s way of pushing Scholz to fire him, and it seems he got his wish. But with his Free Democratic Party barely scraping 5% in the polls, Lindner’s high-stakes gamble could prove make-or-break for his political future.

A minority government hobbles along.

Scholz isn’t calling it quits just yet. He’s vowed to keep governing with the Greens as a minority government until the year’s end, planning a no-confidence vote in January. But without Lindner, it’s uncertain if Scholz’s SPD can muster enough parliamentary support to stay afloat. For now, the SPD and Greens will need opposition support to pass any laws, effectively tying Scholz’s hands.

Europe’s engine stalls

Germany’s coalition collapse is a seismic shock for a country known for consensus, not chaos. The SPD, FDP, and Greens were an unusual trio from the start – the first three-party coalition since the 1960s. They managed to weather crises like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the end of Russian gas, but a 2023 high-court ruling forced drastic budget cuts, testing the coalition’s already strained unity. Now, with Germany’s economy forecast to shrink another 0.2% this year and industrial giants like Volkswagen threatening layoffs, the outlook is bleak.

‘We need stability now,’ warns CDU

Germany’s main opposition party, the CDU, isn’t hiding its frustration. “We cannot afford this unstable government a single day longer,” barked CDU Secretary General Carsten Linnemann. With CDU polling strong, they’re likely eyeing a comeback in early elections if Scholz’s government falls in January.

What next?

With Germany in turmoil and Lindner out, Scholz is scrambling to hold the line. Whether he can pull off a minority government or faces a snap election, Germany is on the brink. And as Europe’s economic heavyweight struggles, the ripple effects are bound to be felt across the continent. Stay tuned for what could be a turbulent winter in Berlin.

