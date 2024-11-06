LOOP Disseny i Circularitat, an initiative by the Regional Development Agency of the Balearic Islands (ADR Balears) in partnership with Pollença Town Council, is launching Tocar Fusta (Touch Wood) as part of the 41st Fira d’Artesania programme in Pollença.

Tocar Fusta: sustainability and circular economy

Tocar Fusta is an exhibition that celebrates the connection between innovative design, local craftsmanship, sustainably sourced wood, and principles of circular economy. It also highlights the talents of Mallorcan designers, carpenters, and artisans. Hosted at the Iglesia del Roser, the exhibition presents two main showcases curated by Amarar, a furniture manufacturer dedicated to local self-sufficiency and the promotion of an often-overlooked local resource: Mallorcan pine.

The first showcase consists of ten unique furniture pieces crafted from pine trees felled by Typhoon Juliette in 2023 in the Tramuntana mountains. These pieces were created by the Germans Alcover carpentry workshop and designed by notable studios including Aulets Arquitectes, Isla Architects, 110 Mallorca Studio, Edicions de Disseny La Pecera, and designer Sara Regal Alonso. The second exhibition features innovative designs by Curro Claret, crafted from repurposed furniture materials.

Inclusive fair promoting local produce

Beyond Tocar Fusta, the Fira d’Artesania in Pollença offers a varied programme that is inclusive and appeals to all ages. Key highlights include the LXI Mostra d’Artesania, which showcases the work of craftsmen from Pollença and Mallorca; the Gastromercado Cooperativa Pagesa, with workshops, ticketed stalls, and sales of local produce; live cooking demonstrations by chef Pep Socies; and lamb and wine tastings organised by the Cooperativa Pagesa de Pollença.

Tocar Fusta will run from November 9 to 1 December 1, while the Fira will be held from November 8 to 11. The full programme is available on Instagram at #lafirapollenca.