By Johanna Gardener • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 14:12 • 1 minute read

'Explora Dinosaurs' comes to Málaga for the first time Credit: Facebook: Explora Dinosaurs

‘Explora Dinosaurs’ will take over Málaga’s expansive feria ground (recinto ferial) from November 7-18.

Calling all dinosaur fans! The highly anticipated, interactive dinosaur exposition is set to make its thrilling debut in Málaga this November, bringing the prehistoric era roaring back to life. ‘Explora Dinosaurs’ will take over Málaga’s expansive feria ground (recinto ferial) from November 7-18.

Go back 200 million years to see moving life-size dinosaurs!

Get ready to experience life-size animatronic replicas of these ancient giants, complete with realistic movements. Both children and adults can journey back 200 million years to marvel at an array of Jurassic beasts, including a towering 12-meter Brachiosaurus.

For the first time, ‘Explora Dinosaurs’ has landed in Andalucía – and its Málaga that will get a flavour of prehistoric action in November. All participants in the exhibition can discover interesting facts about the giant creatures and take part in countless activities for all the family.

Take a photo inside a dinosaur egg!

Little ones will enjoy taking a picture inside a dinosaur’s egg or riding on the back of a Carnotaurus. This is not to mention the themed bouncy castles or excavation sites, where children can try out their palaeontology skills, discovering fossils hidden beneath the surface.

Opening times and ticket prices

The exciting exhibition will be open at the following times:

Wednesday to Friday: 5pm to 8pm

Saturday and Sunday: 11am to 2pm

Saturday and Sunday: 5pm to 8pm

Tickets can be purchased online on the website – Ticketrona.com – or at the exhibition’s ticket office and will be priced at €10 for adults and €8 for children.

See you there…if you dare!

