Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 14:12
'Explora Dinosaurs' comes to Málaga for the first time
Credit: Facebook: Explora Dinosaurs
Calling all dinosaur fans! The highly anticipated, interactive dinosaur exposition is set to make its thrilling debut in Málaga this November, bringing the prehistoric era roaring back to life. ‘Explora Dinosaurs’ will take over Málaga’s expansive feria ground (recinto ferial) from November 7-18.
Get ready to experience life-size animatronic replicas of these ancient giants, complete with realistic movements. Both children and adults can journey back 200 million years to marvel at an array of Jurassic beasts, including a towering 12-meter Brachiosaurus.
For the first time, ‘Explora Dinosaurs’ has landed in Andalucía – and its Málaga that will get a flavour of prehistoric action in November. All participants in the exhibition can discover interesting facts about the giant creatures and take part in countless activities for all the family.
Little ones will enjoy taking a picture inside a dinosaur’s egg or riding on the back of a Carnotaurus. This is not to mention the themed bouncy castles or excavation sites, where children can try out their palaeontology skills, discovering fossils hidden beneath the surface.
The exciting exhibition will be open at the following times:
Tickets can be purchased online on the website – Ticketrona.com – or at the exhibition’s ticket office and will be priced at €10 for adults and €8 for children.
See you there…if you dare!
