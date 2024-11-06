By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 13:06 • 1 minute read

Mijas Halloween rescheduled. Credit: Shutterstock, Tatevosian Yana

Halloween is back! Mijas spooks rescheduled.

After the DANA downpour, Mijas will bring Halloween back so the kids don’t miss the fun.

Halloween fans, your patience is about to pay off. The ghostly gatherings in Mijas – originally delayed out of respect for the tragic events caused by the DANA – are back on. They’ll be bigger, spookier, and ready for this Saturday, November 9.

The Halloween schedule is packed with chills and thrills across three locations:

Mijas Pueblo: The fun kicks off at 4 PM. in Plaza Virgen de la Peña, where locals and visitors alike can dive into the Halloween spirit with costumes, sweets, and creepy characters lurking in every corner.

La Cala de Mijas: Next, the action heads to Parque la Butibamba at 5 PM, where families are in for a frightful time. Expect spooky decorations and plenty of surprises for all ages.

Las Lagunas: By 5.30 PM, the Recinto Ferial becomes a hub of horror, with games and ghouls promising to keep the Halloween spirit alive late into the night!

The real scream-fest starts at 11.30 PM, when the Cortijo Don Elías transforms into the ultimate Passage of Terror, a hair-raising haunted walk that’ll get your heart thumping like you’ve just spotted your ex across a crowded pub – tense, sweaty, and wishing you’d stayed home. This terrifying attraction is free of charge, but beware – it’s strictly for those aged 12 and up, so brace yourself for a night of frights.

Whether you’re dressing up as Dracula or a daring Ghost Buster, Mijas has brought Halloween back to the Costa del Sol in full force – don’t miss it.

