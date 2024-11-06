Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 14:11
• 1 minute read
Combatting Drought
Image: Shutterstock/ Jose Aldeguer
TO tackle the ongoing drought affecting forest areas, the Environment Ministry in the Region of Murcia has strengthened efforts to protect forests and enhance resilience against climate change. Over €6 million has been set aside for this year to counteract the impacts of scarce rainfall and rising temperatures.
Leading the charge, Environment Minister Juan María Vázquez shared a three-pillar plan to combat forest vulnerability. Firstly, €990,000 will fund critical monitoring and early detection of forest pests across 622 identified drought-impacted zones. This step includes an extensive inventory of risk-prone areas to help shape future responses.
Secondly, advanced digital tools and satellite systems, which have monitored forest health for 16 years, will get a boost. An additional €520,000 is set to support pest control, particularly against pine processionary caterpillars and other harmful species.
Lastly, more than 400 field agents are mobilised for on-the-ground forest management. With an active field team, including 270 forestry staff, the goal is to protect local ecosystems and nearby communities.
Minister Vázquez pointed out the importance of multi-level support, calling for national and EU backing as the region battles one of its most severe droughts in decades. ‘We’re taking action, but broader cooperation is essential to safeguard our natural heritage,’ he said.
