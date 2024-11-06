Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
The Raoul Wallenberg International School (RWIS) in Palma receives the visit of the Regional Secretary for Educational Development, Mateu Suñer, on the day of the school opening ceremony.
RWIS, which opened its doors for the first time on September 9, is dedicated to fostering multicultural education. The school, which follows the Cambridge International Curriculum, emphasises small class sizes, with no more than 16 students per class, ensuring personalised attention for each pupil.
The primary language of instruction is English, with additional classes offered in Spanish and Catalan to meet the requirements of the Conselleria d’Educació. However, what truly distinguishes RWIS is its holistic approach to learning, focus on critical thinking, strong sense of community, and commitment to sustainability.
Founded in 2005, the Raoul Wallenberg School Network has expanded to include 18 schools across Sweden, with the Mallorca campus being its first international institution.
The presence of RWIS increases the number of options for an English/international education on the island.
