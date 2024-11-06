By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 06 Nov 2024 • 21:00 • 1 minute read

Palma Town Hall free guided tours. Credit: Facebook/Ajuntament de Palma

On the second Sunday of each month, Palma Town Hall opens its doors to the public, offering guided tours in Catalan and Spanish.

Situated in the well-known Plaza Cort, Palma Town Hall was constructed between 1649 and 1680 by architects Pere Bauçá, Miquel Oliver, and Bartomeu Calafat. The building is renowned for its striking Baroque façade and its iconic clock, the Rellotge d’en Figuera.

Two tours are scheduled on each open day: one at 11:00 am in Catalan and another at 12:00 pm in Spanish. As capacity is limited to 20 visitors per tour, advance booking is required. Tours are not available in August.

Places to see in Mallorca in November: Palma Town Hall

Reservations can be made by telephone on (+34) 616 414 536 (Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Wednesdays from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm) or by email at inscripciones@arquitectives.com. Please specify ‘Visits to Cort’ in the subject line when booking by email.

