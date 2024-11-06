By Nina Cook • Updated: 06 Nov 2024 • 12:26 • 2 minutes read

Pamela Anderson finds peace in her Canadian roots after leaving Hollywood behind. Credit: @pamelaanderson/ig

Pamela Anderson, the enduring ‘Baywatch’ star and Canadian icon, has turned her back on the allure of Hollywood for the calm of her native Vancouver Island.

Swapping red carpets for gardening gloves, Anderson’s move is rooted in a desire to rediscover herself away from the intense public scrutiny that has defined much of her life.

Pamela Anderson leaves Hollywood to reconnect with herself

Anderson has spoken about her decision to leave Los Angeles, revealing that moving back to Canada allowed her to reconnect with who she truly is. “I guess [it was] a homecoming, you could say, to really kind of look at my life and remember who I was—not what other people were telling me I was,” she explained, describing her shift from California sunshine to British Columbia’s misty serenity. The change wasn’t just about location but about seeking a life less filtered by the glitz of Hollywood.

One of the main driving forces behind her return was Anderson’s wish to escape the misconceptions that have long shadowed her career. “I didn’t want anything that had happened to me to define me. I wanted what I do to define me,” she stated, alluding to her infamous past and media controversies that often obscured her work. Now, with a quiet home in Ladysmith, British Columbia—a home that she has known since childhood, as it used to be her grandmother’s—she’s reclaimed the ability to shape her own narrative.

Pamela Anderson’s recent projects

In recent years, Anderson has turned to personal projects close to her heart, from writing her memoir, Love, Pamela, to publishing her cookbook I Love You in October 2024.

Despite retreating from Hollywood, Anderson hasn’t abandoned acting. She’s made recent appearances, including a role in The Last Showgirl, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024. She’s also set to appear alongside Liam Neeson in a new instalment of The Naked Gun series. However, these ventures are carefully selected, allowing her to balance her career with a life rooted in her homeland.

Pamela Anderson reflects on her journey

Reflecting on her journey, Anderson expressed a deep sense of satisfaction in reclaiming her own story. “I’m glad I did all that, but I’m really glad I’m where I am now. I think the most important part is, I made it through all of it. And now it’s such a relief that I get to be myself and enjoy this time,” she said, capturing the quiet triumph of someone who’s come full circle.

With her feet firmly planted in Canadian soil, Anderson’s move is a testament to her determination to live life on her own terms, finding joy in simplicity, and the freedom to just be Pam.

Find more Celebrity news