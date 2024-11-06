By Aurelia Munoz • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 14:58 • 1 minute read

Nazaré beach in Portugal. Credit: Picryl

In the financial world, revenue is all about being in the right place at the right time, and this couldn’t be truer for the Portuguese economy. Lusitanian tourism certainly knows how to catch a wave, hosting two of the most important surfing events in the world: the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal and the Nazaré Big Wave Challenge.

According to a study published in October by master’s student Diogo Melo from the Lisbon School of Economics & Management (ISEG), both events generated revenues of more than €23 million.

The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, stop #3 on the World Surf League Championship Tour (WSL) held in Peniche, generated over €20 million, while the Big Wave Challenge at Praia do Norte exceeded €3 million in revenue.

Revenue sources were mainly goods and services, with spectators and fans spending €13.3 million in Peniche and €1.7 million in a single day in Nazaré. Accommodation brought in profits of €5 million, and transport accounted for over €3 million in revenue. As for the costs of organizing the events, the Peniche stage reached €3.5 million, and the Nazaré stage reached €800,000.

Portugal surfing arena: Peniche and Nazaré

What nationalities are drawn to the big waves?

In Peniche, Brazilians are in the lead, followed by Germans, Spanish, French, and North Americans. In Nazaré, North Americans come first, followed by Spanish, French, and Polish visitors.

The study also highlighted that most spectators are between 18 and 44 years old, and 94% have an academic degree.

When did surfing become popular in Portugal?

Word of mouth started in the 1960s among American surfers riding the waves of Praia do Sul and Praia do Norte in Nazaré. In the decades that followed, Nazaré became a bodyboarding hotspot, and in the 2000s, several competitions were held. However, what truly put Nazaré on the map was Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara, who, in 2011, rode a record-breaking wave (27.3 meters) at North Beach, winning the Billabong XXL Global Big Wave Awards and setting a Guinness World Record. This was a turning point for Nazaré, transforming it from a fishing and tourist town into a mecca for the surfing world.