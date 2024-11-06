By Johanna Gardener • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 22:28 • 2 minutes read

European train travel reached record high in latest figures from Eurostat Credit:Shutterstock:SusanD

As European train travel surges to unprecedented levels, some are calling this era the “Golden Age” of rail journeys across the continent.

Is this the Golden age of train travel? Statistics would certainly suggest so. Recent data from Eurostat has revealed that European Union citizens used trains at a record rate in 2023. In fact, more than ever recorded before.

Train travel reached an all-time record in 2023

EU train travel reached an all-time high in 2023 with a whopping total of 429.000 million kilometres (around 267,000 miles) travelled by passengers across Europe. These figures were announced by Eurostat and represent the highest figures since data was first collected in 2004. According to the data, the worst year for train travel was in 2020, with only 221,000 kilometres (137,000 miles) covered. This was attributed to the Covid-19 period, where heavy restrictions were enforced across many countries in Europe, especially in relation to public transport use.

Germany: country in Europe with most train miles covered

Further interesting statistics show that in 2023, Germans came top of the charts for the most train travel, including national and international journeys. They travelled a total of 2,700 millon kilometres (1,678 miles) followed by the French and the Italians.

Between 2022-2023, train travel increased in almost all European countries, above all in Luxembourg, rising by a significant 23%, followed by Ireland and Croatia by 22%, and Spain by 16%. The only countries to note a decline in train travel were Greece and Bulgaria.

Interestingly France was the country with the most international train journeys made, followed by Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Increased train travel attributed to European investment in rail services

There are various speculations for why train travel might suddenly be becoming more appealing. It is true that the European Union is investing heavily in transport networks including train to enhance convenience and sustainability. There are also new regulations for the trans-European transport network (TEN-T) which aim to maximise rail connectivity within European countries and between them and to make train travel a greener way to get around.

The recent Eurostat figures indicate that train travel, with its enduring charm, is here to stay. Even as electric vehicles surge in popularity and innovative transportation options emerge, it’s reassuring to see that traditional train travel remains both viable and valued. In Spain, numerous initiatives have promoted train travel since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some of these incentives are set to expire early next year, they have likely inspired people to embrace the unique experience of train journeys. These measures have encouraged travellers not only to leave their cars behind but also to explore new regions across the country that they may never have visited otherwise.

