Published: 06 Nov 2024

Remembrance Day honours those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice. Credit: Facebook, Royal British Legion – Javea Branch.

The Royal British Legion Javea Branch will hold its Remembrance Service on November 10 at the Fishermans Church in Javea Port, commencing at 3pm.

This event is open to all, offering a tribute to those who have served in the armed forces. Attendees can expect a traditional ceremony featuring wreath-laying and a moment of silence to honour the sacrifices made.

The Royal British Legion

Founded in 1990, the Javea Branch boasts a diverse membership base that extends beyond Javea itself and welcomes anyone interested in supporting the objectives of the Legion – which aims at supporting ex-servicemen and women.

Membership is open to both veterans and non-veterans of all ages which opens up opportunities to engage in a variety of activities throughout the year. The Javea Branch works also with 14 local businesses that offer a great range of member discounts.

Supporting veterans

The Royal British Legion is the UK’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members and 110,000 volunteers, with the Javea branch covering the whole of the Marina Alta.

The Legion provides essential support to veterans and their families, ensuring that the sacrifices of service members are never forgotten.



For those interested in becoming involved or needing assistance, the Javea Branch encourages community members to reach out via their Facebook page or by contacting Debbie on +34 711 09 48 60.



