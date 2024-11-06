By Linda Hall • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 16:05 • 1 minute read

DANA STRONG: Sky’s chief executive Photo credit: Sky Group

Sky is having to pay out hundreds of millions after discovering that it had miscalculated revenue on sales operations for years.

The Sunday Telegraph disclosed on November 3 that Sky Media, which sells advertising on Sky channels to business partners including Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery, had undervalued the amounts it should have paid them.

Industry sources said the errors went as far back as 2017, a year before Sky’s £30 billion (€36 billion) takeover by the US cable company Comcast in 2018, and continued for some time afterwards.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, Sky’s chief executive Dana Strong and the company did their best to keep the underpayments quiet and although all the reimbursements have been correctly accounted for, there was no direct mention of them in company reports.

Last year Sky had revenues of £10.2 billion (€12.1 billion), of which advertising sales accounted for £1.2 billion (€1.4 billion) and the Sunday Telegraph report maintained that the miscalculations had “fuelled suspicions” among Sky’s partners.

Together with ITV and Channel Four, Sky Media is one of three television advertising concerns and insiders warned that Warner Bros Discovery and Channel Five owner Paramount could review their Sky contracts.

Meanwhile a Sky Media spokesperson announced that once the company became aware of “an issue in relation to payments to partners” it had acted decisively.

“We have made the necessary internal changes to prevent this recurring,” they said, in line with media reports that some members of the Sky Media staff have now left the company.