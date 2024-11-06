By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 06 Nov 2024 • 22:12 • 1 minute read

Thomas Napper, Jessica Hausner and Sandra Lipski at EMIFF. Credit: Evolution Mallorca Film Festival

The 13th Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival (EMIFF) concluded with record-breaking attendance at its closing gala this week, featuring the Spanish premiere of Widow Clicquot.

Hosted at Palma’s Palau de Congressos, the festival celebrated the best in global and local cinema, attracting over 5,000 in-person attendees and 13,000 online viewers via Bitpix.

This year’s programme included 144 films, such as Amanece en Samaná, Los Frikis, and the environmental documentary 2040. EMIFF’s professional events included masterclasses by Anthony Dod Mantle and Asif Kapadia, alongside a new “Script Lab” for emerging filmmakers.

Evolution awards

During the closing gala, Jessica Hausner received the Evolution Vision Award, expressing hopes to inspire more women in film. Los Frikis, by Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson, was named Best International Feature, while Alonso Ruizpalacios won Best Director for La Cocina.

The evening concluded with the Spanish premiere of Widow Clicquot, directed by Thomas Napper, who reflected, “Champagne symbolises both beginnings and endings.” EMIFF also presented 24 awards, including Best Performances to Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun) and Nahuel Pérez Biscayart (El Jockey), and Best Debut Feature to Jupiter by Benjamin Pfohl.

