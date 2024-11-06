U.S. Elections – Trump edges ahead

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 06 Nov 2024 • 8:06 • 1 minute read

Harris vs Trump. Credit: QubixStudio

Voting has long since closed and the from east to west, the US election counts have been coming in throughout the night.

It has been a long nail-biting night as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump started out almost neck-and neck. But the Republican Party have been edging slightly ahead from the outset. The former President won North Carolina and then Georgia, two of the seven battleground states that will determine who moves into the Whitehouse in January. Trump’s party also took control of the Senate, giving the Republicans sway over legislation and the next president’s cabinet appointments.

It’s not over yet, but pundits are calling it a 95 Percent probability that the next president of the United States will be Donald Trump again. Whoever wins, they will need 270 to win. As of 7am on Wednesday, November 6, Trump was leading 248 to Harris’ 214.

Republicans took control of the US Senate in the early hours of Wednesday, retaining GOP incumbents and regaining the majority for the first time in four years after switching Democratic-held seats. Republicans were pushed to the edge by Nebraska, an unexpected battlefield.

It will be a close margin of difference when all of the votes are tallied, but it is looking like Trump will take the top job.