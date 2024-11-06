By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 10:26 • 3 minutes read

Ascend Airways is the new kid on the tarmac - But you can't buy a ticket! Credit: Shutterstock, Lukas Gojda

Ascend Airways – the UK’s latest aviation upstart – is causing quite a stir – and it’s not because you’ll be booking flights to the Costa del Sol with them anytime soon! This ambitious new airline, based in Bishop’s Stortford, near London, is designed for one thing only: flying for others. That’s right, you won’t find Ascend Airways offering tickets, they’re designed for other airlines who need an extra boost to keep their schedules soaring. However, this could still mean lower prices, more availability, and fewer delays in the near future.

With Ascend Airways in the air, UK expats and summer tourists could soon see lower ticket prices on busy routes. This fresh player in the airline game offers a model that could mean big savings for travellers flocking to Europe this summer. By filling in during peak travel seasons, Ascend allows airlines to avoid steep costs, creating a knock-on effect that could make tickets more affordable for everyone.

Airlines across Europe are tapping into Ascend’s on-demand fleet to keep up with booming summer travel demand without permanently increasing their overheads. This ‘Uber of the Skies’ model means more seats, less strain on airline wallets, and potentially lower prices for travellers as airlines pass on the savings.

Behind the wings – the Avia family affair

Ascend Airways might be new, but it’s not alone. As part of the aviation giant Avia Solutions Group – the same crew behind Latvia’s SmartLynx and Lithuania’s Avion Express – Ascend benefits from a wealth of know-how and resources. Think of Avia as the ‘Uber of the skies,’ lending fully equipped planes, pilots, and crew to airlines in a pinch. This practice, known as ‘wet-leasing’ (ACMI in industry jargon: Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance), allows Ascend to cover gaps left by technical hitches, last-minute events, or even seasonal surges in demand. The airline’s chief Alastair Willson, told the Independent that they’re “excited about the business prospects here and the role Ascend Airways can play in helping UK carriers grow and overcome operational difficulties.” They’ve already created 200 new jobs in the UK, and they’re planning on growing rapidly.

Flying under the radar – but why?

Ascend’s planes, affectionately dubbed “white-tails” due to their branding-free exteriors, are built for versatility. With Boeing 737-800s and the newer 737 MAX 8s in their fleet, these workhorses are ready to be chartered out for anything from regular airline routes to one-off ski flights or football fan escapades across Europe. It’s a clever model that will keep Ascend in high demand – especially in summer when holidaymakers are flying in droves and airlines are stretched thin.

Ascend Airways’ Secret Weapon: Tackling Seasonal Travel Surges.

Ascend Airways has found itself a sweet spot in the rollercoaster world of seasonal travel demand. With summer leisure traffic bouncing back stronger than ever, the UK’s newest airline is filling a crucial gap for airlines struggling to keep pace during peak months.

The demand for seats skyrockets in summer, with roughly 35% more ‘available seat kilometres’ – a key measure of airline capacity – compared to the quieter winter months. And here’s the headache: buying a plane or even ‘dry-leasing’ one without crew often means signing up for a whopping 12-year commitment. For most airlines, that means hiring permanent crews, which quickly eats away at profits.

Enter Ascend Airways. Instead of letting airlines wrestle with costly seasonal surges, Ascend steps in to provide that extra 35% capacity needed when demand soars. Then, as the chill of winter sets in, Ascend simply repositions its planes elsewhere, tackling the year-round demand wherever it crops up – all while keeping other airlines in the skies and saving them a bundle.

More affordable flights during peak seasons?

Whether you’re heading off to the Med or jetting home for a summer reunion, Ascend’s model gives airlines the flexibility to add flights without the long-term costs of buying new planes. And the benefit to travellers? With Ascend helping airlines meet summer demand, more flights could mean a wider range of ticket prices, making holiday travel potentially more affordable.

Fewer flight delays.

Nothing ruins a holiday faster than a delay, and Ascend’s approach means fewer of those dreaded cancellations. If an airline faces a last-minute crew shortage or technical issue, Ascend steps in with a backup, helping flights stay on track and ensuring you can stick to your summer plans. Of course, it’s a small drop in the ocean, but it still brings added benefits to travellers. Could it be a step in the right direction?

Better summer travel.

While there’s no guarantee of dirt-cheap flights, the business model will help airlines manage costs, keeping fares more stable during high-demand times. So, if you’re hoping to escape on a budget, watch this space.

