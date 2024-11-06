Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 10:26
• 3 minutes read
Ascend Airways is the new kid on the tarmac - But you can't buy a ticket!
Credit: Shutterstock, Lukas Gojda
Ascend Airways – the UK’s latest aviation upstart – is causing quite a stir – and it’s not because you’ll be booking flights to the Costa del Sol with them anytime soon! This ambitious new airline, based in Bishop’s Stortford, near London, is designed for one thing only: flying for others. That’s right, you won’t find Ascend Airways offering tickets, they’re designed for other airlines who need an extra boost to keep their schedules soaring. However, this could still mean lower prices, more availability, and fewer delays in the near future.
With Ascend Airways in the air, UK expats and summer tourists could soon see lower ticket prices on busy routes. This fresh player in the airline game offers a model that could mean big savings for travellers flocking to Europe this summer. By filling in during peak travel seasons, Ascend allows airlines to avoid steep costs, creating a knock-on effect that could make tickets more affordable for everyone.
Airlines across Europe are tapping into Ascend’s on-demand fleet to keep up with booming summer travel demand without permanently increasing their overheads. This ‘Uber of the Skies’ model means more seats, less strain on airline wallets, and potentially lower prices for travellers as airlines pass on the savings.
Ascend Airways might be new, but it’s not alone. As part of the aviation giant Avia Solutions Group – the same crew behind Latvia’s SmartLynx and Lithuania’s Avion Express – Ascend benefits from a wealth of know-how and resources. Think of Avia as the ‘Uber of the skies,’ lending fully equipped planes, pilots, and crew to airlines in a pinch. This practice, known as ‘wet-leasing’ (ACMI in industry jargon: Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance), allows Ascend to cover gaps left by technical hitches, last-minute events, or even seasonal surges in demand. The airline’s chief Alastair Willson, told the Independent that they’re “excited about the business prospects here and the role Ascend Airways can play in helping UK carriers grow and overcome operational difficulties.” They’ve already created 200 new jobs in the UK, and they’re planning on growing rapidly.
Ascend’s planes, affectionately dubbed “white-tails” due to their branding-free exteriors, are built for versatility. With Boeing 737-800s and the newer 737 MAX 8s in their fleet, these workhorses are ready to be chartered out for anything from regular airline routes to one-off ski flights or football fan escapades across Europe. It’s a clever model that will keep Ascend in high demand – especially in summer when holidaymakers are flying in droves and airlines are stretched thin.
Ascend Airways has found itself a sweet spot in the rollercoaster world of seasonal travel demand. With summer leisure traffic bouncing back stronger than ever, the UK’s newest airline is filling a crucial gap for airlines struggling to keep pace during peak months.
The demand for seats skyrockets in summer, with roughly 35% more ‘available seat kilometres’ – a key measure of airline capacity – compared to the quieter winter months. And here’s the headache: buying a plane or even ‘dry-leasing’ one without crew often means signing up for a whopping 12-year commitment. For most airlines, that means hiring permanent crews, which quickly eats away at profits.
Enter Ascend Airways. Instead of letting airlines wrestle with costly seasonal surges, Ascend steps in to provide that extra 35% capacity needed when demand soars. Then, as the chill of winter sets in, Ascend simply repositions its planes elsewhere, tackling the year-round demand wherever it crops up – all while keeping other airlines in the skies and saving them a bundle.
Whether you’re heading off to the Med or jetting home for a summer reunion, Ascend’s model gives airlines the flexibility to add flights without the long-term costs of buying new planes. And the benefit to travellers? With Ascend helping airlines meet summer demand, more flights could mean a wider range of ticket prices, making holiday travel potentially more affordable.
Nothing ruins a holiday faster than a delay, and Ascend’s approach means fewer of those dreaded cancellations. If an airline faces a last-minute crew shortage or technical issue, Ascend steps in with a backup, helping flights stay on track and ensuring you can stick to your summer plans. Of course, it’s a small drop in the ocean, but it still brings added benefits to travellers. Could it be a step in the right direction?
While there’s no guarantee of dirt-cheap flights, the business model will help airlines manage costs, keeping fares more stable during high-demand times. So, if you’re hoping to escape on a budget, watch this space.
Find more news stories from around Europe.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.