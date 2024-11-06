By Mitch Cordner • Updated: 06 Nov 2024 • 22:18 • 1 minute read

Enjoy premium international meats by the water in Denia. Credit: The Cut Steakhouse

Ignite your culinary passion at The Cut Steakhouse’s Grill & Taste Event in Denia!

This special food experience takes place on November 9 and 10 from 4pm to 7pm offering an unforgettable grilling workshop.

In partnership with First BBQ House in Teulada, the event brings an expert-led session that showcases top grills and equipment. Guests will enjoy free tasting samples of premium cuts, each expertly grilled to perfection, with drinks available to purchase.

Steakhouse in Denia

Located at the Port of Denia, The Cut Steakhouse offers a fantastic setting with its spacious terrace right by the sea. While The Cut specialises in high-quality grilled meats, they also cater to those who prefer lighter options, with fresh fish, vibrant salads and pasta dishes available. Committed to quality, The Cut ensures that their meats come from animals raised on fresh herbs, wildflowers, and lush pasture grass, prioritising healthy and ethical sourcing.

Steak and wine

To complement the meal, they offer a carefully curated wine selection to enhance the flavours and make it a perfect dining experience. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to explore new flavours and grilling techniques – reserve your spot today for a culinary journey by the sea!

Limited spot available so reserve your spot today! Contact 865 714 357 or 657 403 325 on WhatsApp.