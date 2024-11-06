By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Nov 2024 • 15:06 • 1 minute read

Image: StockPhotoAstur / Shutterstock.com

In the Valencian Community, rental prices have experienced a notable increase over the past year, contributing to a broader upward trend seen across Spain.

Alicante, in particular, has seen a substantial rise of 13.9 per cent in rental prices, reflecting a growing demand in the region. This increase places Alicante among the significant rental markets, alongside cities like Málaga (13.8 per cent) and Barcelona (13.5 per cent).

Significant Growth

As of now, rental prices in the Valencian Community have risen by 12.3 per cent, positioning it as one of the regions with the most significant growth rates in the country. This trend underscores the appeal of the region.

While the average rental price in Alicante has not reached the highs of Barcelona or Madrid, it remains competitive. The average rent in Valencia stands at €14.4 per square metre, while Alicante’s prices are slightly lower, indicating a potential opportunity for renters and investors alike.

City Comparison

In comparison, the most expensive cities, such as Barcelona (€23.1) and Madrid (€20.6), highlight the affordability of renting in Alicante and Valencia.

The increase in rental prices in Alicante and the broader Valencian Community aligns with national trends, where nearly 50 Spanish capitals have recorded higher rents compared to October of the previous year.