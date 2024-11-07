By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 07 Nov 2024 • 13:52 • 1 minute read

Dining with a view Credit: Facebook/Restaurante Siddhartha on the Rock

Located in the beautiful white-washed village of Cómpeta in the Axarquia area, Restaurante Siddhartha on the Rock is more than just a place to eat – it’s an experience.

A dining experience with a view

Situated on Calle del Aguacate, this charming spot invites guests to enjoy delicious food while soaking up stunning mountain views from its terrace or relaxing in a spacious Andalucian-style garden.

Events galore: From live music to flamenco and more

The atmosphere is lively and welcoming, with an events calendar that keeps locals and visitors coming back. Siddhartha hosts everything from live music nights to themed evenings, flamenco performances, and festive celebrations like the Christmas Fair. They even hold fundraisers to support local charities, making it a true community hub.

Private events and wellness sessions at Restaurante Siddhartha on the Rock

Looking for something more private? Restaurante Siddhartha on the Rock also offers spaces for personal events and occasionally hosts unique sessions like yoga sessions, workshops, and much more – perfect for those wanting a touch of wellness with their visit. And with an extensive menu that includes takeaway options, there’s plenty of choices, whether you’re craving traditional flavours or something a bit different.

Restaurante Siddhartha on the Rock a must-visit destination

With its warm atmosphere and a mix of entertainment, Restaurante Siddhartha on the Rock is a place where everyone feels welcome. For reservations or more information, give them a call at 952 516 748 – this is one local spot you won’t want to miss!

Sponsored

Read more Euro Weekly News dining out recommendations on the Costas here