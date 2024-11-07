By EWN • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 15:00 • 1 minute read

Luigi’s Restaurant in El Zoco: A Fresh Start with Chef Ryan Murphy

Luigi’s Restaurant in El Zoco has embarked on an exciting new chapter under the leadership of its new owner, Chef Ryan Murphy. With a wealth of experience in Michelin-starred restaurants in Ireland and a culinary journey that spans Sweden, the UK, and the USA, Ryan brings a unique Mediterranean twist to authentic Spanish cuisine, creating a menu that is both innovative and irresistible.

The newly revamped menu at Luigi’s blends the rich flavors of Spanish grill with Scandinavian influences, all crafted from locally sourced ingredients. This family-run restaurant prides itself on delivering not only exceptional food but also a warm and inviting atmosphere, making every guest feel at home.

Adding to the excitement, Luigi’s is introducing a new Sunday Lunch experience complete with live entertainment. Starting from Sunday, November 10th, guests can enjoy a two-course meal for €20 or a three-course feast for €25. The entertainment lineup includes James Ray on November 10th, Lee Townsend on November 17th, and Mitch on November 24th, promising a delightful dining experience.

For an unforgettable meal, crafted by an accomplished chef and accompanied by live music, Luigi’s Restaurant is a must-visit. Be sure to book your table in advance by calling 620 821 244 to avoid disappointment. Join Chef Ryan Murphy and his team for a culinary journey that’s set to make waves in El Zoco.

