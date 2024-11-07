By John Smith • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 17:52 • 1 minute read

Just one of 310 BP petrol stations being offered for sale Credit: BP Kadoelen Facebook

After just over 50 years in the retail petrol and diesel business in The Netherlands, one of the world’s largest energy companies has decided to sell its 310 petrol stations and 25 charging centres.

BP selling petrol stations and charging centres as one job lot

Rather than invest in this particular arm of the business, BP has decided that any growth in sales would not justify the investment, so wants to make a clean break, selling the entire group as one package rather than sell on a piecemeal basis.

This is part of the group’s programme which is looking across its entire portfolio to expand in higher-growth markets and withdraw from areas where the profits are insufficient to justify remaining.

Netherlands is a small market for BP and is turning to electric bicycles as well

It has to be recognised that The Netherlands is a small market and recently there has been a significant growth in the sale of electric bicycles which reduces the already small market even further.

Other business such as its Rotterdam refinery, aviation fuel business are not for sale and it will also retain its thriving Castrol motor oil business.

BP wants to become an all round energy company with less reliance on oil products

In addition to moving away from businesses which don’t make sufficient profit, BP is also committed to reduce its reliance on oil based products and move into renewables and other energy areas thus making it a different organisation all together.

According to an article in Mobility Plaza, other companies do consider petrol stations to be a good investment as it is understood Shell recently paid €12.3 million for a 15-year lease on a prime service station location along the which connects Amsterdam and Utrecht.

No estimate of price for the BP collection has been revealed but clearly with this number of outlets, whichever company decides to make a bid will need to have plenty of cash reserves available.