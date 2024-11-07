Cartagena residents brace for November water price hike

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 13:00 • 1 minute read

Water Rate Increase Ahead Image: Shutterstock/ panuwat phimpha

RESIDENTS of Cartagena are bracing for an increase in their water bills, which is set to take effect in November.

Proposed water rate increase

This change depends on a decision from the upcoming municipal meeting, where approval is likely. The Urbanism and Infrastructure Committee, led by councillor Diego Ortega, has already approved the proposal to update the rules for water supply, sewage, and related services.

The monthly charge is rising by €2

Under the new plan, all subscribers will see a fixed monthly charge rise by €2. This decision has the backing of the Regional Price Commission, although it has faced opposition from the MC Cartagena party and mixed responses from PSOE and Sí Cartagena.

PSOE criticisms: Unplanned projects or essential upgrades?

The PSOE previously criticised the increase, suggesting it funds unplanned sanitation projects that cater more to political interests than to the needs of local residents. In contrast, the ruling PP and Vox parties argue the changes are necessary for maintaining financial balance in water management, which includes essential infrastructure upgrades costing around €42 million.

Cabo de Palos Changes

The committee has also suggested initial approval for changes to the General Plan in Cabo de Palos, which will impact the community. Residents can expect these changes to lead to ongoing discussions in the coming weeks.

Read more Costa Calida news, articles and events here