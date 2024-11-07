Cartagena residents brace for November water price hike

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 07 Nov 2024
Water Rate Increase Ahead
Image: Shutterstock/ panuwat phimpha
RESIDENTS of Cartagena are bracing for an increase in their water bills, which is set to take effect in November.
This change depends on a decision from the upcoming municipal meeting, where approval is likely. The Urbanism and Infrastructure Committee, led by councillor Diego Ortega, has already approved the proposal to update the rules for water supply, sewage, and related services.
Under the new plan, all subscribers will see a fixed monthly charge rise by €2. This decision has the backing of the Regional Price Commission, although it has faced opposition from the MC Cartagena party and mixed responses from PSOE and Sí Cartagena.
The PSOE previously criticised the increase, suggesting it funds unplanned sanitation projects that cater more to political interests than to the needs of local residents. In contrast, the ruling PP and Vox parties argue the changes are necessary for maintaining financial balance in water management, which includes essential infrastructure upgrades costing around €42 million.
The committee has also suggested initial approval for changes to the General Plan in Cabo de Palos, which will impact the community. Residents can expect these changes to lead to ongoing discussions in the coming weeks.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
