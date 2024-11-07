By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 14:30 • 2 minutes read

Challenging a Spanish Will. Credit: Shutterstock

New favourable court decision. Challenging a Spanish will.

In today’s column we want to detail a recent judicial triumph by our firm, that has successfully challenged a will granted in Spain that did not respect the rights of the legitimate heirs. The case centres on a cross-border inheritance involving the United Kingdom, Spain, and another European Union member state. And its genuinely complexity highlights the importance of having proper legal advice before signing a will in Spain.

Let’s start from the beginning. Which law regulates inheritance processes? In today’s globalised world, it is increasingly more common for a citizen of one nationality, with most of his/her assets in a second country, to decide to settle and retire in a third country. In these cases, with so many factors at play… which law will govern their inheritance? The answer to this question can be found in the EU 650/2012, and revolves around two key aspects:

Permanent or Habitual Residence. The general principle establishes that the applicable law to the inheritance will be the law of the habitual residence of the deceased. Important: his habitual resident when he/she passes away, not when he/she granted the will. time of making the will. Choice of National Law: However, the regulation also allows the testator to choose the law of their nationality to apply to the estate. This enables persons to determine which legal framework will govern their inheritance, thus reflecting their specific situations and preferences.

Now that these keys aspects have been clarified, let’s analyse the case at hand and the will that we contested on behalf of our clients. Their father, an Italian national, that lived for many years in England, moved to Spain to enjoy a peaceful retirement under the sun in Marbella. He passed away in Spain. However, he made a will in which he left all his assets to his wife, thereby infringing on his children’s legitimate rights. In his will, he declared that he was habitually resident in the United Kingdom. Which was not true.

Our firm was able to demonstrate, through various documentary evidence and testimonies, that the deceased was indeed living in Spain. Therefore, the law that must apply to his succession was Spanish law. The judge has issued a ruling in favour of our clients, confirming their inheritance rights and ordering the other party to pay legal costs.

Navigating international inheritance disputes can be exceptionally intricate, highlighting the necessity for specialized legal guidance. At White Baos Lawyers, we focus on will challenges in Spain. If you suspect that your inheritance rights have been compromised, feel free to reach out to us. We will evaluate your situation and provide tailored legal support.

