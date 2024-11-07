By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 12:00 • 4 minutes read

Calling all volunteers

Santa Pola is establishing a volunteer registry to provide organised support for the areas affected by the DANA in the province of Valencia. Adults interested in volunteering can sign up by completing the form available online at: bit.ly/voluntarios-santapola

Given the outpouring of support from Santa Pola residents wanting to assist those impacted, the Council, in collaboration with emergency authorities, will coordinate this list to ensure volunteers are notified and mobilised in a safe, organised way when Valencia officially requests assistance.

This system will streamline efforts, enabling a prompt and structured response whenever volunteers are needed.

Recovery Rally

Elche has deployed a fleet of specialised machinery to support cleaning and recovery efforts in Valencia, where recent severe weather from the DANA storm caused significant flooding and damage.

Nearly twenty vehicles departed from the Works and Maintenance warehouse in Elche’s Carrús Industrial Estate, including three tractors, two backhoes with mixed shovels, three 3,500-kilo trucks, two crane trucks, a 14-ton open-bed truck, and three flatbed trucks.

Accompanying them were four support vans and a team of 16 volunteers.

This heavy machinery will assist with street cleaning by moving earth, removing debris, and facilitating vehicle relocation.

The volunteers and equipment aim to reach the hardest-hit areas, providing crucial support in clearing blocked roads and accessing areas that remain difficult to reach due to the storm’s impact.

Community Support

Torrevieja residents have contributed an impressive 78,000 kilos of aid to support those affected by the recent DANA in the province of Valencia.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón expressed deep gratitude, commending the people of Torrevieja for their remarkable compassion and solidarity.

He acknowledged the swift response from individuals, organisations, associations, and businesses who contributed various donations for the thousands impacted by the natural disaster in Valencia.

The mayor gave special thanks to the many anonymous volunteers who have been working tirelessly at collection points, ensuring the aid materials are organised and ready for transport. He also highlighted the efforts of local businesses and municipal staff who have dedicated substantial resources to support the affected towns.

Additionally, 40 local police officers have volunteered to travel to the impacted areas.

Rescue Response

On November 5, over a hundred trained volunteers left Elda for Aldaya on two buses organised by the Elda Council. Coordinated by the Youth Department, the 108 volunteers will support one of the areas hardest hit by the recent DANA. Each volunteer is prepared for challenging conditions.

Along with personal gear, the buses carry essential supplies like cleaning products, food, and water for affected residents. Elda’s Department of Human Resources and Idelsa have also provided work clothing for volunteers involved in cleanup.

The convoy includes a mobile kitchen from La Cabaña de Sara, which can prepare over 200 meals for those in need, as well as additional teams with heavy machinery and bilge pumps for street cleaning.

Elda’s Youth Council announced that only cleaning supplies are currently needed, with donations accepted at the Civic Centre on Tuesdays and Fridays from midday to 6:00.PM Food and clothing donations are not required, and food collection at the Central Market has been paused.

Alicante Aid

In collaboration with Messengers of Peace of the Valencian Community and the Scout Federation, The Alicante Council has collected 260 tons of humanitarian aid to support the thousands impacted by recent floods in Valencia.

The aid campaign, held at the city’s sports complex, concluded on November 3, drawing in around 400 volunteers daily, with an additional 1,000 volunteers assisting in the reception and organisation of the donated supplies.

Mayor Luis Barcala expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, acknowledging the generosity of the residents of Alicante and the dedicated volunteers who helped sort and prepare the aid for transport.

This substantial aid effort complements on-ground assistance from Alicante’s emergency teams. Seventeen firefighters from the City Council’s Fire Prevention, Extinction, and Rescue Service (SPEIS), along with trained rescue dogs, two units of Local Police with eight officers and four cranes, and two Civil Protection units, are currently aiding in the disaster relief in Valencia.

Additionally, 14 municipal service vehicles have been dispatched to help with cleanup, managed by contractor UTE Netial. This fleet includes five closed-box trucks, two Centauro 4x4s, two octopus-crane trucks, two rear-loading garbage trucks, and three vans, all assisting in the recovery efforts in affected areas.

Orihuela Outreach

On Tuesday, November 5, Orihuela sent a convoy with humanitarian aid and logistical support to areas in the Valencian Community impacted by the recent DANA.

The convoy included 11 vehicles and a team of 35 people from the Department of Solid Waste and Street Cleaning, along with dedicated volunteers and specialists.

The convoy’s vehicles are equipped for extensive cleanup and recovery work. Among them are three open-bed trucks, ideal for removing debris and mud, a hydro-cleaning van essential for thorough cleaning, and a large cleaning tank holding up to 10,000 litres of water.

Additionally, a gondola is transporting two mini-excavators and a backhoe to assist in heavy-duty cleanup efforts. Civil protection vehicles, outfitted with winches, are also part of the convoy to assist in towing.

The City Council has also sent essential supplies in two vans, containing over 4,000 masks, cleaning tools (buckets, brooms, mops, gloves, and garbage bags), non-perishable food items, and personal hygiene products. Part of these supplies have been generously donated by Orihuela residents, contributing to the relief efforts with food and cleaning materials.

Since the onset of the emergency, the Orihuela City Council has been actively involved, with Mayor Pepe Vegara maintaining ongoing coordination with the 112 emergency services of the Valencian Community to streamline logistics for the aid.