Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 15:14 • 4 minutes read

Bryan Adams Rocks Murcia Image: Facebook/ Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams returns

CANADIAN rock legend Bryan Adams is set to light up the stage in Murcia on November 13 at the Palacio de los Deportes. This highly anticipated performance is part of the exciting Las Noches del Malecón series, which will also feature acts like The Cat Empire, Andy y Lucas, Siempre Así, and Tarque.

Adams, renowned for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, last graced Murcia in December 2019, where he sold out the venue, entertaining approximately 7,000 fans. His extensive career boasts over 65 million albums sold, with classics like ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,’ ‘Heaven,’ and ‘Summer Of ‘69’ still resonating with audiences worldwide.

Ticket prices for this upcoming show are set at €65 for general admission, while lower and upper tier seats are available for €75 and €60, respectively, plus handling fees.

As excitement builds for this concert, fans can look forward to a night filled with unforgettable music and a celebration of Adams’ impressive career. With such a strong following in the region, this concert promises to be a highlight of the year for both the artist and his dedicated fans.

Cartagena Jazz Festival

THE 43rd annual Cartagena Jazz Festival is gearing up to be bigger than ever. Running until November 17, the festival has announced a stellar lineup, including Salvador Sobral, Pat Metheny, Chief Adjuah, Robben Ford, Kronos Quartet, GoGo Penguin, and many more. This year, the festival expands with 21 concerts, up from 15 last year, thanks to increased funding from the Cartagena City Council, which has allocated €200,000, and contributions from the regional and national government.

Concerts will take place in venues like El Batel Auditorium, featuring artists such as Pat Metheny, Theo Croker, and Yerai Cortés. In addition, El Batel’s terrace will host shows from Gilipojazz, Guadalupe Plata, and O Sister! on the festival’s Sundays. Tickets, including a special pass for nine key concerts, are now on sale.

The complete program is on the Cartagena City Hall social media pages with concerts planned for all types of Jazz fans throughout Cartagena. The festival promises to be quite a celebration of jazz, blending modern jazz and tradition, and offering something for every jazz lover.

Toy Fair

LOS ALCAZARES is getting ready for a fun December with the 2nd ‘Menortoy’ Toy Fair happening from December 6 to 8 at the Atrio del Mar Hotel. This fair will feature stands from all over Spain, making it a great spot for collectors and families to check out toys from both the past and present. ‘The first fair was a big hit, and we expect this one to be just as exciting,’ said Marcos David Gracia, the fair promoter. He promises plenty of surprises for everyone!

Alongside the fair, there will be an exhibition called ‘The Toys of Your Life,’ running from December 6 to January 7. This exhibition will take visitors on a trip down memory lane, showcasing beloved toys from the 1950s to today, including special items from the local Juguetes Balchi factory.

Councillor for Culture Antonio López Campoy highlighted how these events celebrate the town’s toy-making history. ‘We’re really proud to host these events and honour our heritage,’ added Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera. So, mark your calendars for a weekend of nostalgia and fun in Los Alcázares!

Bottomless Brunch

THIS Saturday, November 9 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, the spirit of Ibiza is set to hit El Puerto de Mazarrón (Mazarron Port) at Plaza de Muelle with the much-anticipated Ibiza Bottomless Brunch. For just €35 per person, attendees can enjoy two hours of bottomless cava, beer, and house spirits, paired with a delicious meat and cheese platter.

The brunch will feature music from former Ministry of Sound residents Richie & Danny C, known for their electrifying performances across Ibiza’s hottest venues like Space, Ibiza Rocks, Café del Mar, El Divino, Amnesia, and Privilege. With their experience, they’re sure to bring an unforgettable Ibiza vibe to the local scene.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy good food, great drinks, and fantastic music right in Mazarron Port. Grab your tickets now at www.portlife.app and get ready for a night to remember!

Jazz Concerts

JAZZ lovers in the Región of Murcia are in for a treat as the XXVI International Jazz Festival returns to screens. Starting November 8, the regional TV channel 7 Región de Murcia will air a selection of 19 concerts every Friday, rekindling the magic of the festival held at the Parque Almansa auditorium.

From Adrian Cunningham’s smooth tunes to the energetic performances of Steam Brass Band, viewers can relive unforgettable nights of music until March 7, 2025. The first three concerts, featuring Cunningham, Carole Alston, and Steam Brass Band, will also be re-broadcast again between February 21 and March 7, ensuring that fans won’t miss a note.

Mark your calendars for these exciting dates, as the lineup includes celebrated artists like Russell Malone, and Gregory Porter, and a special tribute to Bebo Valdés. This series promises to bring the jazz scene back into homes across the region, celebrating the fantastic San Javier Jazz Festival all over again from the comfort of your own home.

Table Top Sale

AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA is on a mission to support those over 50 with valuable services like advice, befriending, hospital visits, and medical equipment hire. This charity, entirely run by unpaid volunteers, offers all its services for free.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 30! Join the fun at their Table Top Sale, where you can declutter your home or hunt for amazing bargains. With a variety of stalls featuring second-hand treasures at fantastic prices, it’s the perfect chance to find something unique.

The sale runs from 10 am to 1 pm at the Age Concern Social Centre garden in Camposol, Sector C. Plus, there will be delicious cake to enjoy while you browse! Whether you’re looking to sell or simply enjoy a morning of treasure hunting, this event promises a friendly atmosphere and great finds. Don’t miss out!

