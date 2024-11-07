By Mark Slack • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 14:00 • 2 minutes read

Cupra Born – a distinctly sporting EV Credit: Cupra

In a motoring world where so many cars share so much architecture, it’s rare to find anything different at an affordable price. However, I think I have found it in the shape of the Cupra Born.

Although the more observant may spot similarities with its VW garage-mate the ID.3, the Born feels distinctly different. It has a more sporting, angular look that suits the overall design better in my view with detail touches such as copper highlights, skirts, diffusers and a rakish style. It actually has a reasonable range for an EV too.

Inside there’s still, sadly, the infuriating VAG touchscreen controls, added to which the Born shares the ID.3’s quirky gear control lever on the steering column. A modern version of a column change for those old enough to remember. A bit too quirky, as are many of the controls, but it does leave the centre console clear for lots of in-car storage.

There’s only two electric window switches on the driver’s door. In order to lower the rear windows, you have to press an extra switch to effectively reprogram the buttons from front to rear. Madness!

The remainder of the interior is superb with a premium feel, nice tactile materials and possibly the most comfortable seats of any car I’ve driven in a long time. The sculptured, bolstered design looks like it would test the limits of Kevlar, but once seated you realise they are tremendously comfortable and supportive.

As one might expect the Cupra is a distinctly sporting ride, yet manages to retain enough compliance to be comfortable. It can be very entertaining on more twisting roads and being rear wheel drive adds a delightfully old school feel for enthusiastic drivers. Even the least powerful version will reach 62 mph in 6.7 seconds.

Three battery options offer 59kwh, 77kwh and 79kwh, the lead-in model (€42,314/£35,495) with 59kwh battery develops 230PS and will cover 269 miles. In the real world I’d suggest you would be looking at about 220 miles and even less in cold winter driving. Higher trim models do significantly increase range but of course the cost is higher too. Whichever Born model you choose, even with the smallest battery, most people would see a week’s commuting with no charging required.

The Born has much to commend it, a premium feel, good build quality, lots of equipment, even on the lead-in model, hugely entertaining to drive and by modern standards competitively priced.